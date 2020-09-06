Potent Cold Front
Here's a look at high and low temps in the Denver, CO area over the next few days. Again, record highs will be possible again on Sunday with record cold high temps possible on Monday and Tuesday. Note that overnight low temperature records will be likely in these areas as well. It's not uncommon to see potent cold fronts in the Rockies and along the Front Range in September, but not quite this potent.
Say It Ain't Snow!
As the cold front plows south across the Rockies, areas of wet snow will be likely in the Mountains and possibly even across the lower evelations along the Front Range. From record heat to record cold and snow, this will be a major shock to the system for many -- Get ready!!
Big Changes in Minnesota Too!
Sunday will start out a bit damp thanks to some overnight thunderstorms across the southern half of the state, some of which were a bit strong to severe. Temps and dewpoints will be a bit on the sticky side through the early afternoon, but a cold front will sweep through, which will allow temps and humidity values to quickly fall late in the day.
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Take a look at the meteograms for Minneapolis below. Note Sunday may start a bit damp and cloudy, but we should get into some sunshine through the 2nd half of the day. Temps and dewpoints will also climb into the sticky zone through the early afternoon, but a cold front will swing through and winds will swing around to the NW, which will allow cooler and less humid air move in quickly during the evening hours. Note that winds could gust up to 20mph to 25mph throughout the day.
Significant Temp Drop Ahead!
After a mild Sunday, temps will drop rather significantly through the week ahead. It'll be a cool and damp Monday, but look at how cool it gets on Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs in the 50s will more like October!
MN DNR Fall Color Report!!
The MN DNR continues their Fall Color Report map for the 2020 season. While nothing appears to be a peak just yet, we are starting to see signs of the Fall colors across the state. Note that areas in green below are reporting 0% to 10% fall color.
See more from the MN DNR HERE:
Typical Fall Color Peak
According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.
Thunderstorms Linger Across Southeast MN Early AM Sunday
Overnight strong to severe thunderstorms across southern MN will continue early Sunday across the far southeastern part of the state. There maybe a few isolated storms storms around midday near the MN/IA/WI border, but most of the storms will be done early in the day.
Potent Cold Front Arrives Monday
Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday, which shows a cool front working through the Upper Mississippi Valley during the day Sunday. Temps and humidity values will fall overnight Sunday before even cooler air arrives through the week ahead. A few showers will be possible across the southern part of the state Monday, but if you notice, it looks like a cold rain could turn to snow across the Front Range of the Rockies Monday night into Tuesday!
Rainfall Potential Through PM Monday
Here's NOAA's NDFD rainfall potential from PM Saturday to PM Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms across the southern part of the state is responsible for the heavy rain returns there. However, there could be another round of rain PM Monday into Tuesday. Rainfall potential through PM Tuesday could exceed 1" to 2"+ across parts of south of the Twin Cities metro.
High Temps on Sunday
High temps on Sunday will be quite warm across the southern half of the state with readings warming into the mid/upper 80s to near 90F. Temps will be nearly +10F to +15F above average across the southern half of the state, but note cooler air moving in across the far northern part of the state...
Several Frosty Mornings Up North This Week!
Recent overnight low temperatures have been chilly, but not as cold as it'll be this week. Take a look at the low temps expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Widespread 30s and 40s can be expected, which will be some of the coolest mornings we've seen since last spring. In fact, it'll be cool enough for some frost and freeze concerns across parts of northern MN this week!
Average First Frost For International Falls, MN
With frost and freeze concerns possible this upcoming week, here's a look at the average first frost in International Falls, MN. The 30-year average suggests that the average first 32F is around mid September, so if the temp drops to at or below 32F this week, it'll be about a week early.
Average First Frost in St. Cloud
The average first frost in the the St. Cloud region is closer to the end of September. Not sure we'll see an actual frost in St. Cloud, but it'll be chilly with temps dipping into the 30s a few mornings.
Average First Frost Minneapolis
The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended outlook through mid September. Note that highs will be above average once again on Sunday with a significant cool down expected through the middle part of the week. Highs should rebound back to slightly below average levels by the weekend ahead.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Physically Distant On Our Favorite Lakes
By Paul Douglas
Day 1 of quarantine felt like a snow day, without the snow. Day 2. Rinse and Repeat. Day 185 of our semi-quarantine-marathon feels like an MTV-remake of Lord of the Flies. Survival of the fittest. Say what you will, but the virus has done an admirable job of doing what no nation state has ever done; turning us against each other. Sigh.
Last nights rumblers give way to 80-degree sunshine this afternoon; today the best day of the holiday weekend to get lost on your favorite lake, park or trail.
A surge of cooler air drops temperatures into the 50s and low 60s on Labor Day, with a growing chance of rain after lunchtime. A frontal zone stalls just to our east, keeping a cold rain in our forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Unlike Denver, which will go from 98F today to 30s and slush on Tuesday, nothing wintry is on our maps just yet.
State health officials worry about colder weather driving people indoors in the coming months, where Covid-19 is much more readily transmissable. Have fun - but be safe OK?
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Wet start, then warm sunshine. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 84.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Winds: WNW 15-30. Low: 54.
MONDAY: Clouds increase. Light PM rain. Winds: N 10-15. High: 61.
TUESDAY: Cold rain, mainly southern MN. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 46. High: 53.
WEDNESDAY: A little light rain & drizzle. Chilly. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 55.
THURSDAY: Drier with glimmers of sun. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 45. High: 66.
FRIDAY: Intervals of sun. Rain stays south. Winds: NE 10-15. Wake-up: 48. High: 67.
SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Probably dry. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 50. High: 68.
This Day in Weather History
September 6th
1977: An early morning thunderstorm drops 2 inch hail in McLeod County.
1922: A heat wave over Minnesota brings highs over 100 to southwest Minnesota. One of the hot spots is New Ulm with 105.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 6th
Average High: 76F (Record: 98F set in 1922)
Average Low: 57F (Record: 35F set in 1885)
Record Rainfall: 1.61" set in 1881
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 6th
Sunrise: 6:42am
Sunset: 7:39pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 58 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 3 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 2 hour & 46 minutes
Moon Phase for Septemer 6th at Midnight
3.1 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Mars is the planet to watch this month and next! Earth will pass between Mars and the sun in October, and the planet is now very bright and very red. Don’t miss the moon’s sweep past the Red Planet around September 4, 5 and 6, 2020. The moon can help you identify Mars now so that you can enjoy it in the weeks to come. For a month or so – centered around mid-October 2020 – Mars will be even brighter than Jupiter. Currently, Mars is the 5th-brightest celestial object to light up the sky, after the sun, moon, Venus and Jupiter, respectively. However, Mars is brightening by the day, and by late September, will match Jupiter in brilliance. When Mars shines at its brightest for the year – in mid-October – it’ll be some 1 1/3 times brighter than Jupiter. Around September 4-6, 2020, the moon is in waning gibbous phase. The moon and red planet Mars rise into your eastern sky several hours after sunset. They should be up by mid-evening, by around 9 to 10 p.m. local time, the time on your clock no matter where you are on the globe. If you have an obstructed eastern horizon, it could be a little later. Once they’re up, these two worlds will be out for rest of the night. Want a specific view from your location? Try Stellarium."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Record Cold High Temps Possible Tuesday
Look at how chilly it gets across the Central US on Tuesday. Highs will only warm into the 40s and 50s for some, which will be cold enought for record cold high temperatures from the Central Plains to the Great Lakes. Record cold highs could be possible on Wednesday
Record Cold Highs on Wednesday
Record cold high temps wll be possible across much of the Central US on Wednesday as the signficant cold front plows south into Texas. Meanwhile, record high temps will be possible in the Northwest including Portland, OR and Seattle, WA with highs warming into the 90s!
National Weather Outlook
Here's a look at the massive cold front plowing south through the Central US during the early week time frame. Again, this front will be responsible for record cold and snow through the first half of the week -- Get ready!!
Soggy Central US
Areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across parts of the Central US over the next few days. Some locations in the Midwest could see 1" to 3"+ rainfall tallies near the Quad Cities and Milwaukee, WI. There also appears to be a batch of heavier rainfall across the Southeastern US, including Florida.
Ongoing Wildfires in the Western US
Take a look at how many ongoing wildfires there are across the Western US. Of course it has been extremely hot and dry as of late, but recent thunderstorms have resulted in hundreds of new fires since last week. Cal Fire reports that "Nearly 12,500 firefighters continue to make progress on containing 22 major fires and lightning complexes in California. Yesterday, firefighters contained two major fires in Monterey County, the 48,000 acre River Fire and the 6,900 acre Carmel Fire. As crews increase containment on the fires, evacuations are being downgraded or lifted, and as of today just over 10,500 people remain evacuated. Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, August 15, 2020, there have been nearly 14,000 lightning strikes. During this time-period, there have been more than 900 new wildfires, which have now burned over 1.5 million acres. There have 8 fatalities and nearly 3,300 structures destroyed."
Currently Tropical Activity
Omar was our 15th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane, which was the earliest we've had 15 named storms on record. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is tracking several waves of energy in the Atlantic, 2 of which have a high chance of becoming tropical cyclones over the next 5 days. Stay tuned...
