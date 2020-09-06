Record Heat in Denver This Weekend, Then Snow!!

Folks in Denver are sweating it out this weekend with record highs in the upper 90s!! Labor Day Monday will be another hot one with highs around 90F, which will still be about +10F above average. However, there will be a significant cold front that will move through Monday night with temperatures falling dramatically. After dealing with record highs over the weekend, temps on Tuesday will only warm into the 30s, which could be cold enough for record cold highs. If that's not enough, it looks like wet snowflakes and minor accumulations could be possible in Denver by Tuesday! Uffda.

Potent Cold Front Here's a look at high and low temps in the Denver, CO area over the next few days. Again, record highs will be possible again on Sunday with record cold high temps possible on Monday and Tuesday. Note that overnight low temperature records will be likely in these areas as well. It's not uncommon to see potent cold fronts in the Rockies and along the Front Range in September, but not quite this potent. Say It Ain't Snow! As the cold front plows south across the Rockies, areas of wet snow will be likely in the Mountains and possibly even across the lower evelations along the Front Range. From record heat to record cold and snow, this will be a major shock to the system for many -- Get ready!! Big Changes in Minnesota Too!

I hope you're enjoying the mild weekend in Minnesota too! Temps on Sunday will be nearly +5F to +10F above average with dewpoints warming into the mid/upper 60s through midday, so it'll feel a bit sticky! However, a front will quickly push through during the afternoon allowing winds swing around to the NW. Temps and dewpoints will fall through the 2nd half of the day and by Monday, it'll feel very much like Fall once again.

(Image Courtesy: @TNelsonWX)

Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP

Sunday will start out a bit damp thanks to some overnight thunderstorms across the southern half of the state, some of which were a bit strong to severe. Temps and dewpoints will be a bit on the sticky side through the early afternoon, but a cold front will sweep through, which will allow temps and humidity values to quickly fall late in the day. Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis Take a look at the meteograms for Minneapolis below. Note Sunday may start a bit damp and cloudy, but we should get into some sunshine through the 2nd half of the day. Temps and dewpoints will also climb into the sticky zone through the early afternoon, but a cold front will swing through and winds will swing around to the NW, which will allow cooler and less humid air move in quickly during the evening hours. Note that winds could gust up to 20mph to 25mph throughout the day. Significant Temp Drop Ahead! After a mild Sunday, temps will drop rather significantly through the week ahead. It'll be a cool and damp Monday, but look at how cool it gets on Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs in the 50s will more like October! MN DNR Fall Color Report!! The MN DNR continues their Fall Color Report map for the 2020 season. While nothing appears to be a peak just yet, we are starting to see signs of the Fall colors across the state. Note that areas in green below are reporting 0% to 10% fall color. See more from the MN DNR HERE: Typical Fall Color Peak According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend. Thunderstorms Linger Across Southeast MN Early AM Sunday Overnight strong to severe thunderstorms across southern MN will continue early Sunday across the far southeastern part of the state. There maybe a few isolated storms storms around midday near the MN/IA/WI border, but most of the storms will be done early in the day. Potent Cold Front Arrives Monday Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday, which shows a cool front working through the Upper Mississippi Valley during the day Sunday. Temps and humidity values will fall overnight Sunday before even cooler air arrives through the week ahead. A few showers will be possible across the southern part of the state Monday, but if you notice, it looks like a cold rain could turn to snow across the Front Range of the Rockies Monday night into Tuesday! Rainfall Potential Through PM Monday Here's NOAA's NDFD rainfall potential from PM Saturday to PM Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms across the southern part of the state is responsible for the heavy rain returns there. However, there could be another round of rain PM Monday into Tuesday. Rainfall potential through PM Tuesday could exceed 1" to 2"+ across parts of south of the Twin Cities metro. High Temps on Sunday High temps on Sunday will be quite warm across the southern half of the state with readings warming into the mid/upper 80s to near 90F. Temps will be nearly +10F to +15F above average across the southern half of the state, but note cooler air moving in across the far northern part of the state...

October-Like Monday Ahead! Monday will be a chilly day across the region with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s, which will be nearly -10F to -20F below average. Interestingly temperatures will be more October-like with a cool rain falling across the southern part of the state. Ever Cooler Tuesday!! If you can believe it, Tuesday will be even cooler with highs only warming into the 50s state-wide. With that said, temps will be cool enough for record cold high temps in the Twin Cities metro! Keep in mind that 56F is the average high in the Twin Cities metro during the 3rd week of October. Several Frosty Mornings Up North This Week! Recent overnight low temperatures have been chilly, but not as cold as it'll be this week. Take a look at the low temps expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Widespread 30s and 40s can be expected, which will be some of the coolest mornings we've seen since last spring. In fact, it'll be cool enough for some frost and freeze concerns across parts of northern MN this week! Average First Frost For International Falls, MN With frost and freeze concerns possible this upcoming week, here's a look at the average first frost in International Falls, MN. The 30-year average suggests that the average first 32F is around mid September, so if the temp drops to at or below 32F this week, it'll be about a week early. Average First Frost in St. Cloud The average first frost in the the St. Cloud region is closer to the end of September. Not sure we'll see an actual frost in St. Cloud, but it'll be chilly with temps dipping into the 30s a few mornings. Average First Frost Minneapolis The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago. Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor still had parts of the state under moderate drought conditions. Interestingly, Duluth, MN is nearly 7" below average and at their 12th driest start to any year on record (January 1st - September 4th). Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro is nearly 1.75" above average for the year.

7 Day Forecast for Minneapolis

Here's the extended outlook through the 2nd full week of September, which shows a significant cool down with record cold highs possible on Tuesday and Wednesday! Keep in mind that our average high in the Twin Cities is in the mid 70s, so we will be WELL below average and more October-like. After a brief blast of very fall-like weather, temps get closer to average once again by the weekend.

Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended outlook through mid September. Note that highs will be above average once again on Sunday with a significant cool down expected through the middle part of the week. Highs should rebound back to slightly below average levels by the weekend ahead. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from September 13th to 19th still shows below average temperatures possible east of the Rockies. Meanwhile, it remains hot and dry in the Western US with no end in sight...

