Warm, Sticky Sunshine Returns This Weekend

Friday Precipitation

Here's how much rain fell across the region on Friday. Note that nearly 1.00" of rain fell in the Twin Cities, while more than 1.00" fell in St. Cloud and Rochester. Friday was the 2nd wettest day of the year in Minneapolis, tied for the 3rd wettest day of the year in Rochester and was the 5th wettest day of the year in St. Cloud.

Top 10 Wettest Days at Minneapolis So Far This Year

Friday was the 2nd wettest day of 2022 in Minneapolis with 0.95" of rain falling at the Airport. The wettest day was on May 5th when nearly 2" of rain fell in the Metro.

Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to PM Wednesday. Weather conditions this weekend will be drier and a little sunnier. However, slightly more unsettled weather returns into next week.

Precipitation Potential

The extended precipitation outlook through next week shows a little bit of rain across parts of the region, but it won't be too much. The heaviest should generally fall north and east of the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Severe drought decreased a little from nearly 4% last week to less than 3% this week. Moderate drought decreased from nearly 14% to nearly 11% this.

Weather Outlook on Saturday

The weather outlook for Saturday shows drier weather in place with a little bit more sunshine than what we had yesterday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is pretty close to average for this time of the year.

Weather Outlook Saturday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Saturday will be fairly quiet with sunshine and temps warming to near 80F. Winds will generally be light out of the north around 5-10mph.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Saturday shows temperatures starting in the mid 60s and warming to near 80F by the afternoon. North to northeasterly winds could gust close to 10mph-15mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows near average temperatures over the next several days. Note that the average high dips into the upper 70s by the last week of the month. Enjoy the warmth while you can, it'll be gone before we know it.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows temps warming to near 80F through the week ahead. Spotty showers and storms will be possible as we head into the week ahead as well.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook, temperatures over the next several days will be close to average, but could gradually warm into the mid/upper 80s

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across the northern tier of the nation, while cooler than average temps are in place across the southern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather in place across the Northwest and Midwest. However, the southern two-thirds of the looks wetter and more active.

Warm, Sticky Sunshine Returns This Weekend

By Paul Douglas

Whatever happened to "good sleeping weather"? Nationwide, July overnight temperatures were the warmest on record. More water vapor limits how cool it can get at night, and increases the "heat index", how it really feels out there.

Researchers in Finland report the Arctic is 5F warmer than it was in 1980, warming 4-7 times faster than the rest of the planet. Weird weather patterns? Rapid warming at the top of the world may be impacting the configuration of the jet stream over the USA. Pay attention to the trends.

The sun breaks through today and much of Sunday with highs near 80F; fairly close to average for this time of year. Doppler should remain blob-free, so outdoor plans are not in peril.

The extended outlook calls for cooling temperatures and leaf-peeping, but I'm pretty sure we aren't done with 90-degree heat. In fact models are hinting at 90F within a week.

I see a few T-storms next week, which is a good thing. NOAA estimates the metro needs 6" rain over a month to pull out of drought.

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, lukewarm. Winds: N 8-13. High: 80.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: NE 5-10. Low: 62.

SUNDAY: Blue sky, lake-worthy. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 81.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Sticky with T-storms up north. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Few showers, T-storms. Winds: S 3-8. Wake-up: 67. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Intervals of sunshine. Winds: SE 3-8. Wake-up: 66. High: 81.

FRIDAY: Muggy sunshine, getting hotter. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 89.

This Day in Weather History

August 7th

1964: Minnesota receives a taste of fall, with lows of 26 in Bigfork and 30 in Campbell.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 13th

Average High: 81F (Record: 98F set in 1880)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 48F set in 1942, 1997)

Record Rainfall: 2.05" set in 2007

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 13th

Sunrise: 6:12am

Sunset: 8:88pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 09 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 43 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 28 minutes

Moon Phase for August 13th at Midnight

2.2 Days After Full "Sturgeon" Moon

"8:36 p.m. EDT Aug. 12 - This moon honors when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain is most readily caught. A few tribes knew it as the Full Red Moon because when the moon rises it looks reddish through sultry haze, or as the Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon. The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is rather poor timing for those who enjoy the annual performance of the Perseid meteor shower; this display will peak less than 24 hours later and the brilliant light of that nearly full moon will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these swift streaks of light."

National High Temps Saturday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows well above average temps once again in the Pacific Northwest with record to near record highs possible once again. However, cooler temps will be in place across the Midwest and High Plains with scattered showers and storms.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through PM Wednesday shows scattered showers and storms from the Southwest to the High Plains.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found in the Desert Southwest with more monsoon storms. There could also be heavier pockets of rain along the Gulf Coast, the Midwest and in the Eastern US.

Climate Stories

"Even a small rise in temperatures could decimate North American forests"

"From 2007 to 2017, land-based ecosystems like the vast boreal forests of Canada and the Amazon rainforest removed roughly a third of anthropogenic carbon emissions from the atmosphere. According to a slate of new scientific research published this week in Nature, however, the threats that climate change poses to these terrestrial carbon sinks are greater than previously understood. A new study from a research team at the University of Michigan found that even a relatively small temperature increase of 1.6 degrees Celsius associated with climate change can have drastic effects on the dominant tree species in North American boreal forests, including reduced growth and increased mortality."

"How to watch the Perseid meteor shower"

"The Perseid meteor shower — typically one of the best of the year — is set to peak this week, but a bright Moon could wash out all but the brightest shooting stars. The big picture: This meteor shower comes around each year as the Earth passes through the trail of debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which was last visible from Earth in 1992. State of play: In a typical year, observers checking out the Perseids from dark parts of the world can see 50–100 meteors per hour during the peak of the shower. This year, however, people watching in dark conditions in North America will likely only be able to see 10–20 meteors per hour during the shower's peak from late Friday night to the early hours of Saturday morning, according to NASA astronomer Bill Cooke. "Sadly, this year's Perseids peak will see the worst possible circumstances for spotters," Cooke added in a statement"

"This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry"

"Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he's completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he's only 17 years old. A couple years ago, Sansone came across a video about the advantages and disadvantages of electric cars. The video explained that most electric car motors require magnets made from rare-earth elements, which can be costly, both financially and environmentally, to extract. The rare-earth materials needed can cost hundreds of dollars per kilogram. In comparison, copper is worth $7.83 per kilogram."

