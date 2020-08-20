Warm & Sticky Again With Friday Night Storms

Thursday will be a warm day in the metro with temps warming into the mid 80s, which will be nearly +5F above average for this time of the year. Note that the average high at MSP on August 20th is 80F. Thursday will also be another dry day, so gardens and flower pots might need another drink from the hose or rain barrel.
Thursday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Temps on Thursday will warm quickly into the 70s by the morning with highs reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon. Dewpoints will warm into the humid zone with readings approaching the upper 60s by the afternoon. Winds could be a little breezy through the day with southwesterly wind gusts approaching 15mph.
Marginal Risk of Severe Storms in Northeast MN on Thursday
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms across parts of northern Minnesota on Thursday. It doesn't look like a very widespread threat, but a few isolated strong to severe storms could produce gusty winds and hail later in the day.
Spotty Storm Potential End of Week
Here's the weather outlook from AM Thursday to AM Saturday, which suggests spotty showers and storms across parts of northern MN late Thursday. There is a better chance of more widespready showers and storms late Friday into early Saturday across the state.
Rainfall Potential Through PM Saturday
Here's NOAA NDFD rainfall forecast through PM Saturday, which shows pockets of heavier rainfall potential across the Northeastern part of the state. Meanwhile, rainfall amounts should be quite a bit lower as you head farther south with less than a couple of tenths of an inch of rain possible in the Twin Cities.
High Temps on Thursday
High temps on Thursday will be more like a July day with readings warming into the 80s and 90s across the region. This will be nearly +5F to +10F above average for this time of the year. There could also be a few PM storms that develop across the northern part of the state, but many locations should stay dry.
Warmest Day Friday
Friday will likely be the warmest day in the Twin Cities with highs warming into the upper 80s, which will be nearly +10F above average for mid/late August. There will be a chance of showers and storms overnight and could linger into early Saturday.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended outlook through the end of August, which suggests readings near average into the last full week of August. In fact, temps could warm into the 90s again next week! After that, we may see temps dip below average for a change closer to the end of the month. Stay tuned...
Extended Temperature Outlook
Warm & Sticky Again With Friday Night Storms
By Todd Nelson, Filling in for Douglas.
Believe it or not, the first day of fall (Autumnal Equinox) is less than 5 weeks away. It lands on September 22nd this year, which is when fall colors begin peaking across Minnesota's international border. Fall colors don't peak in the metro until about the 2nd or 3rd week of October, coinciding with our average first frost at MSP. With that said, the peak of fall is still nearly 6 to 9 weeks away, but it's never too early to think about winter.
The Old Farmer's Almanac recently released its Winter Weather Outlook and suggests that our winter could be "More Wet Than White". In fact, it predicts a "Light winter for many with above-normal temperatures expected across much of the country."
Folks that have lived here long enough know that Minnesota winters are cold with heavy snow at times. Stay tuned...
Summer isn't over yet! The next few days will be hot and sticky with temps flirting with 90 degrees in spots. Storms arrive Friday night and AM Saturday. Brighter skies return Sunday with warm sunshine lingering into next week!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
THURSDAY: Heating up! Winds: SW 8-13. High: 87.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 67.
FRIDAY: Sticky sun early. Storms likely overnight. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 88.
SATURDAY: Lingering clouds and t-storms. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 69. High: 86.
SUNDAY: Drier, brighter day of the weekend. Winds: ENE 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 85.
MONDAY: Warm & humid again. PM storm north. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 87.
TUESDAY: Breezy. Late day storm possible. Winds: SSE 8-13. Wake-up: 69. High: 88.
WEDNESDAY:Humidity drops. Cooler NW breeze. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 72. High: 82.
This Day in Weather History
August 20th
1904: Both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul are hit by tornadoes, producing the highest official wind ever recorded in Minnesota over one minute (110 mph in St. Paul).
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 20th
Average High: 80F (Record: 97F set in 1972)
Average Low: 62F (Record: 40F set in 1950)
Record Rainfall: 2.23" set in 1891
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 20th
Sunrise: 6:21am
Sunset: 8:10pm
Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 49 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 52 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 1 hour & 55 minutes
Moon Phase for August 20th at Midnight
2.2 Days Since New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"It’s fun to hunt for a young moon, a thin crescent moon visible in the west shortly after sunset. The new moon was August 19, 2020 – early in the day – at 2:42 UTC. Thus we expect many people around the world to catch the whisker-thin waxing crescent after sunset August 20. If you miss the slender young moon at dusk on August 20, try again on August 21, 22 and 23. To see a young moon, you’ll want an unobstructed horizon in the direction of sunset. Find a hill or balcony to stand on, enabling you to peek just a little farther over your horizon. Binoculars come in handy, too, especially around August 20, when the bright evening twilight will be competing with the tiny, ghostly lunar crescent. Although the star Spica, brightest light in the constellation Virgo the Maiden, serves as a prime example of a first-magnitude star, it might be hard to see this star in the glow of evening dusk (especially from northerly latitudes). If you can’t see it, binoculars will help."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Dangerous and Record Setting Heat Again Thursday
A number of Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories are in place again on Thursday with high temps reaching record levels in a few spots across southern California to Nevada, Arizona and even New Mexico and far western Texas.
Currently Tropical Activity
Genevieve continues in the Eastern Pacific, but the forecast shows Genevieve quickly fading over the next few days as it lifts northwest. Remnant moisture could impact parts of the Southwest US, so stay tuned! Meanwhile, things are heating up in the Atlantic Basin with 3 different waves ongoing now. Tropical Depression THIRTEEN will be one to watch over the coming days as it tracks across the northern Caribbean toward the Florida coast.
Active in the Atlantic Basin
NOAA's NHC is currently monitoring 3 different tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. Interestingly, the wave in the Central Atlantic has become Tropical Depression THIRTEEN.
Tropical Depression THIRTEEN
According to NOAA's NHC, TD THIRTEEN could become a Tropical Storm as early as Thursday. If so, this would become Laura and our 12th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Center. Note the Model Intensity Guidance below... Most models bring this to Tropical Storm Strength, but a few even bring this to Hurricane Status as we approach the weekend! Stay tuned...
