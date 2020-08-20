Warm & Sticky Again With Friday Night Storms

Fading Summer Sunsets

Sunset times are getting earlier and earlier with each passing day. In fact, we're losing more than 1 minute of daylight on the sunset side each day and nearly 3 minutes of daylight each day. Our sunset in Minneapolis will be before 8PM on August 26th, which will be the first sunset before 8PM since April 15th, nearly 4 months ago.

Thursday Weather Outlook for MSP

Thursday will be a warm day in the metro with temps warming into the mid 80s, which will be nearly +5F above average for this time of the year. Note that the average high at MSP on August 20th is 80F. Thursday will also be another dry day, so gardens and flower pots might need another drink from the hose or rain barrel.

Thursday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Temps on Thursday will warm quickly into the 70s by the morning with highs reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon. Dewpoints will warm into the humid zone with readings approaching the upper 60s by the afternoon. Winds could be a little breezy through the day with southwesterly wind gusts approaching 15mph.

Marginal Risk of Severe Storms in Northeast MN on Thursday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms across parts of northern Minnesota on Thursday. It doesn't look like a very widespread threat, but a few isolated strong to severe storms could produce gusty winds and hail later in the day.

Spotty Storm Potential End of Week

Here's the weather outlook from AM Thursday to AM Saturday, which suggests spotty showers and storms across parts of northern MN late Thursday. There is a better chance of more widespready showers and storms late Friday into early Saturday across the state.

Rainfall Potential Through PM Saturday

Here's NOAA NDFD rainfall forecast through PM Saturday, which shows pockets of heavier rainfall potential across the Northeastern part of the state. Meanwhile, rainfall amounts should be quite a bit lower as you head farther south with less than a couple of tenths of an inch of rain possible in the Twin Cities.

High Temps on Thursday

High temps on Thursday will be more like a July day with readings warming into the 80s and 90s across the region. This will be nearly +5F to +10F above average for this time of the year. There could also be a few PM storms that develop across the northern part of the state, but many locations should stay dry.