Warm & Sticky Again With Friday Night Storms

Fading Summer Sunsets
 
Sunset times are getting earlier and earlier with each passing day. In fact, we're losing more than 1 minute of daylight on the sunset side each day and nearly 3 minutes of daylight each day. Our sunset in Minneapolis will be before 8PM on August 26th, which will be the first sunset before 8PM since April 15th, nearly 4 months ago.
 
 
Thursday Weather Outlook for MSP

Thursday will be a warm day in the metro with temps warming into the mid 80s, which will be nearly +5F above average for this time of the year. Note that the average high at MSP on August 20th is 80F. Thursday will also be another dry day, so gardens and flower pots might need another drink from the hose or rain barrel. 

 

Thursday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Temps on Thursday will warm quickly into the 70s by the morning with highs reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon. Dewpoints will warm into the humid zone with readings approaching the upper 60s by the afternoon. Winds could be a little breezy through the day with southwesterly wind gusts approaching 15mph.

Marginal Risk of Severe Storms in Northeast MN on Thursday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms across parts of northern Minnesota on Thursday. It doesn't look like a very widespread threat, but a few isolated strong to severe storms could produce gusty winds and hail later in the day. 

Spotty Storm Potential End of Week

Here's the weather outlook from AM Thursday to AM Saturday, which suggests spotty showers and storms across parts of northern MN late Thursday. There is a better chance of more widespready showers and storms late Friday into early Saturday across the state.

Rainfall Potential Through PM Saturday

Here's NOAA NDFD rainfall forecast through PM Saturday, which shows pockets of heavier rainfall potential across the Northeastern part of the state. Meanwhile, rainfall amounts should be quite a bit lower as you head farther south with less than a couple of tenths of an inch of rain possible in the Twin Cities.

 

High Temps on Thursday

High temps on Thursday will be more like a July day with readings warming into the 80s and 90s across the region. This will be nearly +5F to +10F above average for this time of the year. There could also be a few PM storms that develop across the northern part of the state, but many locations should stay dry.

Warmest Day Friday

Friday will likely be the warmest day in the Twin Cities with highs warming into the upper 80s, which will be nearly +10F above average for mid/late August. There will be a chance of showers and storms overnight and could linger into early Saturday.

 
 
 
Daily Dewpoint Forecast For Minneapolis
 
Dewpoints can still be quite sticky in mid to late August, but tropical dewpoints (70s) are not quite as common by late month. With that said, we should still have some humid weather over the next several days with dewpoints warming into the mid/upper 60s. We're getting indications that it could still be kinda sticky through the middle part of next week as well!
 
 
 
Somewhat Soggy August So Far (For Some)
 
August has been somewhat of a stormy month so far with pockets of very heavy rainfall across parts of the state. A few locations have had flooding issues, but the drier weather in the forecast will help things dry out a bit. St. Cloud has seen 4.75" of rain so far this month, which is more than 3" above average!
 
 
 
 
Drought Update
 
The lastest update from the Drought Monitor still had parts of the state under moderate drought conditions. Mainly across the western and northeastern parts of the state. With that said, Duluth is nearly 6" below average precipitation since January 1st. Meanwhile, Minneapolis is 2.82" above average precipitation since the beginning of the year.
 
 
Extended Forecast
 
The extended outlook over the next 5 to 7 days keep temps well above average through the end of the week and still above average through the weekend. According to the latest model runs, we could continue above average temperatures into much of next week!
 

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the extended outlook through the end of August, which suggests readings near average into the last full week of August. In fact, temps could warm into the 90s again next week! After that, we may see temps dip below average for a change closer to the end of the month. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 27th - August 2nd shows above average temperatures continuing across much of the southern tier of the nation. However, folks across the Upper Midwest and High Plains could be dealing with cooler than average temps for a change.
 
_______________________________________________________________________

Warm & Sticky Again With Friday Night Storms
By Todd Nelson, Filling in for Douglas.

Believe it or not, the first day of fall (Autumnal Equinox) is less than 5 weeks away. It lands on September 22nd this year, which is when fall colors begin peaking across Minnesota's international border. Fall colors don't peak in the metro until about the 2nd or 3rd week of October, coinciding with our average first frost at MSP. With that said, the peak of fall is still nearly 6 to 9 weeks away, but it's never too early to think about winter.

The Old Farmer's Almanac recently released its Winter Weather Outlook and suggests that our winter could be "More Wet Than White". In fact, it predicts a "Light winter for many with above-normal temperatures expected across much of the country."

Folks that have lived here long enough know that Minnesota winters are cold with heavy snow at times. Stay tuned...

Summer isn't over yet! The next few days will be hot and sticky with temps flirting with 90 degrees in spots. Storms arrive Friday night and AM Saturday. Brighter skies return Sunday with warm sunshine lingering into next week!
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

THURSDAY: Heating up! Winds: SW 8-13. High: 87.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 67.

FRIDAY: Sticky sun early. Storms likely overnight. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Lingering clouds and t-storms. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 69. High: 86.

SUNDAY: Drier, brighter day of the weekend. Winds: ENE 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 85.

MONDAY: Warm & humid again. PM storm north. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 87.

TUESDAY: Breezy. Late day storm possible. Winds: SSE 8-13. Wake-up: 69. High: 88.

WEDNESDAY:Humidity drops. Cooler NW breeze. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 72. High: 82.

This Day in Weather History
August 20th

1904: Both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul are hit by tornadoes, producing the highest official wind ever recorded in Minnesota over one minute (110 mph in St. Paul).

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 20th

Average High: 80F (Record: 97F set in 1972)
Average Low: 62F (Record: 40F set in 1950)

Record Rainfall: 2.23" set in 1891
Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 20th

Sunrise: 6:21am
Sunset: 8:10pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 49 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 52 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 1 hour & 55 minutes

Moon Phase for August 20th at Midnight
2.2 Days Since New Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"It’s fun to hunt for a young moon, a thin crescent moon visible in the west shortly after sunset. The new moon was August 19, 2020 – early in the day – at 2:42 UTC. Thus we expect many people around the world to catch the whisker-thin waxing crescent after sunset August 20. If you miss the slender young moon at dusk on August 20, try again on August 21, 22 and 23. To see a young moon, you’ll want an unobstructed horizon in the direction of sunset. Find a hill or balcony to stand on, enabling you to peek just a little farther over your horizon. Binoculars come in handy, too, especially around August 20, when the bright evening twilight will be competing with the tiny, ghostly lunar crescent. Although the star Spica, brightest light in the constellation Virgo the Maiden, serves as a prime example of a first-magnitude star, it might be hard to see this star in the glow of evening dusk (especially from northerly latitudes). If you can’t see it, binoculars will help."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)

 
National High Temps Thursday
 
High temps across the nation on Thursday will still be running well above across the Central and Western part of the nation. Record highs will still be possible in a few locations over the coming days, but it won't be quite as widespread as it was last weekend.
 
 
 

Dangerous and Record Setting Heat Again Thursday

A number of Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories are in place again on Thursday with high temps reaching record levels in a few spots across southern California to Nevada, Arizona and even New Mexico and far western Texas.

 
 

Currently Tropical Activity

Genevieve continues in the Eastern Pacific, but the forecast shows Genevieve quickly fading over the next few days as it lifts northwest. Remnant moisture could impact parts of the Southwest US, so stay tuned! Meanwhile, things are heating up in the Atlantic Basin with 3 different waves ongoing now. Tropical Depression THIRTEEN will be one to watch over the coming days as it tracks across the northern Caribbean toward the Florida coast.

Active in the Atlantic Basin

NOAA's NHC is currently monitoring 3 different tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. Interestingly, the wave in the Central Atlantic has become Tropical Depression THIRTEEN. 

Tropical Depression THIRTEEN

According to NOAA's NHC, TD THIRTEEN could become a Tropical Storm as early as Thursday. If so, this would become Laura and our 12th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Center. Note the Model Intensity Guidance below... Most models bring this to Tropical Storm Strength, but a few even bring this to Hurricane Status as we approach the weekend! Stay tuned...

 

Climate Stories

(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)

