70s This Weekend Under Sun Before Rain Late Sunday

Second summer (or is this the third or fourth one by this point?) will be in full swing on Saturday in the metro, with morning lows in the mid-40s but highs climbing to the mid-70s. This won't be record-breaking - the record high for the day is 81F back in 1992 - but it certainly will be a warm one. The good news is that dew points will be in the mid-40s, so it won't necessarily feel that sticky out. A few clouds will be around, mainly in the morning hours - otherwise, mostly sunny skies are expected.

Skies will be cloudier up north throughout the day, with a mix of sun and clouds early across central and southern Minnesota becoming mainly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s under the clouds up north to near 80F in the Minnesota River Valley.

This warm air surges even farther north on Sunday, with most of northern Minnesota reaching the 60s and a few more chances of some low 80s near the Minnesota River Valley. Note that dew points in the metro will climb into the mid-50s, so it'll feel a touch more humid than Saturday.

The surging warmth on Sunday will be on the back of very strong southeasterly winds, gusting up above 30 mph during the afternoon hours. Strong winds are expected to persist into Monday but become more southwesterly.

System To Bring Showers, Strong Storms, Sunday Night Into Monday

Forecast loop from 4 PM Sunday to 1 AM Tuesday.

As we head late in the weekend and into early next week, we will be watching a storm system that will hopefully bring us the potential of rainfall. As we head through Sunday evening/overnight, a few storms from central Minnesota south into the Central Plains could be on the strong side (wind and hail are the main threats). Right now the best timing for rain in the metro/southern Minnesota with at least a first batch of precipitation does appear to be in the Sunday night/early Monday timeframe, with showers continuing across parts of the northern two-thirds of the state into Monday. There is uncertainty past this point: a second area of low pressure will then move into the Midwest/Great Lakes late Monday into the middle of the week. How far west or east this goes will determine if areas of eastern Minnesota or western Wisconsin see another round of rain Monday night into at least Tuesday or if we stay dry (which is what I currently expect to occur). Stay tuned as we fine-tune this potential over the next few days.

If we can get some storms to develop across central and southern Minnesota Sunday evening into the overnight hours ahead of the cold front, a few of them could be strong. A Marginal Risk (threat level 1 of 5) is in place due to the potential of damaging winds and large hail.

Rain potential through 7 AM Tuesday.

The heaviest rain with this system looks to fall in far northwestern Minnesota, where up to an inch of precipitation could fall. Much of the rest of the state could see 0.25-0.75" of rain, with lesser amounts than that possible in far western Minnesota.

Fall Color Update

According to reports from the State Parks to the Minnesota DNR, most of the state is now past peak when it comes to fall colors. However, that doesn't mean that you can't still find some nice color out there if you want to go explore a State Park or Rec area over this extended MEA weekend! You can view the latest from the MN DNR by clicking here.

Here's a handy map of typical peak fall colors from the MN DNR. This ranges from mid/late September in far northern Minnesota to mid-October in southern parts of the state.

Don't Get Freaked Out About Winter Outlooks

By Paul Douglas

Awkward question: how is your fantasy football team doing? You don't want to talk about it? I don't blame you. You make predictions based on the best information available. But some things like trades and injuries are simply unknowable.

So it goes with the atmosphere, which hasn't decided what unspeakable horrors will be hatched in January. Our weather is often flavored by water temperatures in the Pacific (another La Nina cool phase this winter) but nearly a dozen other natural cycles are involved.

NOAA is predicting colder and drier from December into February, and that may very well happen. Sometimes meteorologists can predict trends months into the future. But we often have our hands full with the next 7 days. Buyer beware.

You slept in. It's May 22! Expect low 70s this afternoon under a postcard-perfect blue sky. Winds increase Sunday as a storm approaches, with thunderclaps possible late Sunday.

A blustery Monday gives way to average temperatures by midweek, but low 60s may return in a week.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Sunny and mild. Wake up 43. High 72. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sun, windy. T-storms at night. Wake up 60. High 74. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 15-30 mph.

MONDAY: Gusty and mild with falling temps. Wake up 63. High 70. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 15-35 mph.

TUESDAY: Cool sunshine, winds ease. Wake up 41. High 54. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky, quite pleasant. Wake up 40. High 57. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Unsettled, few rain showers. Wake up 44. High 55. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Early shower, then slow clearing. Wake up 45. High 60. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

October 22nd

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 41 minutes, and 8 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 58 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 10 Hours Of Daylight?: November 5th (9 hours, 58 minutes, 32 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise Before The Time Change: November 5th (7:57 AM)

*Earliest Sunset Before The Time Change: November 5th (5:55 PM)

This Day in Weather History

October 22nd

1938: Sleet and wind cause damage along the Minnesota/Wisconsin border.

1913: Long Prairie receives a record low of 8 degrees F.

National Weather Forecast

The main story on Saturday will be a system out in the western United States, bringing rain and higher-elevation snow. A few scattered showers are possible along the Florida Space Coast and in coastal Mid-Atlantic areas, otherwise, the rest of the nation is quiet.

The heaviest precipitation through the weekend will be out west, where a few inches of rain could be possible and, up at the higher elevations, several inches of snow could accumulate. Some of that snow in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming could top a foot.

A single, devastating California fire season wiped out years of efforts to cut emissions

More from the Los Angeles Times: "A nearly two-decade effort by Californians to cut their emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide may have been erased by a single, devastating year of wildfires, according to UCLA and University of Chicago researchers. The state's record-breaking 2020 fire season, which saw more than 4 million acres burn, spewed almost twice the tonnage of greenhouse gases as the total amount of carbon dioxide reductions made since 2003, according to a study published recently in the journal Environmental Pollution. Researchers estimated that about 127 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent were released by the fires, compared with about 65 million metric tons of reductions achieved in the previous 18 years."

Warming waters cited as "key culprit" in mass die-off of Alaska snow crabs

More from CBS News: "Climate change is a prime suspect in a mass die-off of Alaska's snow crabs, experts say, after the state took the unprecedented step of canceling their harvest this season to save the species. According to an annual survey of the Bering Sea floor carried out by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, estimates for the crustaceans' total numbers fell to about 1.9 billion in 2022, down from 11.7 billion in 2018, or a reduction of about 84 percent. For the first time ever, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the Bering Sea snow crab season will remain closed for 2022-23, saying in a statement efforts must turn to "conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock." The state's fisheries produce 60% of the nation's seafood."

Minnesota utility wants to expand work on community microgrids

More from Energy News Network: "As climate change threatens more grid disruptions, businesses and nonprofits are seeking backup systems that can provide power during outages. This year Xcel Energy has been installing community resiliency systems with three microgrids at Minneapolis nonprofits that allow them to generate and store electricity. Now Xcel has asked regulators for permission to own and operate microgrids on behalf of commercial customers and nonprofits who the utility says will not install them now because of their cost and complexity. "Commercial and industrial customers are also increasingly considering resiliency options to meet both their reliability and power quality needs, often while also meeting sustainability objectives," Xcel said in a filing before the Public Utilities Commission. The proposal, which aims for 15 projects by 2028, has drawn criticism from Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association and a leading solar installer, All Energy Solar."

- D.J. Kayser