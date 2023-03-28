BEIJING — Chinese authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an abandoned refrigerated warehouse in the northern industrial province of Hebei, killing 11 people, the local government said Tuesday.
The Cang County government said the blaze started Monday afternoon when the warehouse was being dismantled. Firefighters extinguished the fire at about 11 p.m. and rescuers recovered 11 people, but none showed signs of life, it said in a statement.
A relative of one of the victims learned from others who managed to escape that the 11 people were among 14 workers who were demolishing the warehouse, according to Jimu News, part of the Chinese government-owned Hubei Daily Media Group.
