BEIJING — Chinese authorities were investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday at an abandoned refrigerated warehouse in the country's industrial province Hebei and killed 11 people, the local government said Tuesday.
The government in Cang County said the blaze started Monday afternoon when the structure at a village in the northern province was being dismantled. Firefighters extinguished the fire at about 11 p.m. and the rescue team pulled 11 people from the scene but none showed any vital signs, its statement read.
The provincial officials were highly concerned about the incident, it added.
