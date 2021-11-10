BALTIMORE — De'Torrion Ware had 27 points as Morgan State rolled past St. Mary's (Md.) 118-55 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Ware shot 9 for 12 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
Malik Miller had 16 points for Morgan State. Isaiah Burke added 14 points and six assists, and Myles Douglas had 11 points.
Gary Grant had 15 points, going 10 of 12 from the free-throw line, for the Seahawks.
