BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kel'el Ware finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds to help Indiana hold off Wisconsin 74-70 on Tuesday night in a game that was delayed for 25 minutes in the second half because of a fire alarm.

The delay came when an alarm started blaring 25 seconds after John Blackwell had back-to-back layups to pull the Badgers even at 54 with 10:31 remaining. Both teams left the floor and Assembly Hall was evacuated as alarms continued to sound intermittently. Fans began filing back in about 20 minutes later and play resumed after a five-minute warmup. Later it was announced the alarm went off in the balcony, and the university and arena followed state law by evacuating the premises.

Tyler Wahl was the first to score after play resumed, giving Wisconsin its first lead at the 9:29 mark. The Badgers stayed in front until Mackenzie Mgbako buried a 3-pointer and Anthony Walker followed with a layup, giving Indiana a 65-63 lead. Ware had a three-point play following a basket by AJ Storr, but Storr answered with a 3-pointer and Wahl scored in the paint to give Wisconsin a 70-68 lead with 2:06 left to play.

Trey Galloway scored to pull Indiana even, Malik Reneau's layup gave it the lead and Mgbako hit two free throws with 25 seconds remaining for a two-possession lead. Wisconsin missed its final six shots.

Ware made 11 of 12 shots from the floor, including his only 3-point attempt, and all four of his free throws for the Hoosiers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the third time in 11 games. Ware also blocked five shots. Reneau and Mgbako both scored 14.

Chucky Hepburn had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists to pace the Badgers (18-10, 10-7), who have a 5-6 record since beating Indiana 91-79 at home earlier this season when they were ranked 11th. Storr added 14 points, while Max Klesmit and reserve John Blackwell both scored 11. Steven Crowl pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Ware sank 9 of 10 first-half shots, scoring 20 points to help Indiana take a 38-33 lead into intermission. Ware had 18 of the Hoosiers' first 32 points and his jumper gave them a 15-point lead with 6:09 left in the half. Klesmit hit a 3-pointer following a three-point play by Hepburn, and Klesmit's layup just before the buzzer capped a 16-6 run by Wisconsin.

Wisconsin returns home to play No. 13 Illinois on Saturday. Indiana travels to play Maryland on Sunday.

