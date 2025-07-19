War veterans go from Ukraine front lines to Wembley ringside for Usyk's heavyweight bout

LONDON — Ukrainian coal miner Andrii's face lights up when he talks about meeting Oleksandr Usyk.
''Wow!'' the 36-year-old says in English.
Andrii and more than a dozen other war veterans will be on hand when Usyk faces Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in the pair's fight to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.
It's a rematch of their 2023 bout that Andrii viewed under vastly different circumstances.
''I watched this fight on the front line on my phone,'' he told The Associated Press through an interpreter during a stop Friday at the Ukrainian Embassy in London. ''We were watching very quietly but when he won there was loud noise — we really celebrated.
''So now, two years later, being here in person for the fight is a huge event.''
He spoke on condition that only his first name be used, citing security concerns.
The veterans are employees of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK, which has partnered with Usyk to raise awareness about the plight of the country's civilian energy infrastructure since the Russian invasion in February 2022.