War reaches Ukrainian rock band Ziferblat even at the Eurovision Song Contest

BASEL, Switzerland — Ukraine's musicians can't escape war, even at the Eurovision Song Contest.
Rock band Ziferblat were in Basel, Switzerland to represent their country when they learned the home of backing singer Khrystyna Starykova in a frontline region of eastern Ukraine had been destroyed by Russian shelling.
''She's so strong,'' said guitarist Valentyn Leshchynskyi, who formed Ziferblat with his vocalist twin brother Daniil and drummer Fedir Khodakov. ''She is 19 years old only, but the impact of this situation — I think she won't give up.
''Of course it's difficult when you're losing your flat while you need to stay calm to celebrate here because it's a musical festival, it's not about the war.''
The band is set to compete for Ukraine in Saturday's Eurovision grand final with ''Bird of Pray,'' a song whose intense vocals and prog rock sound owe something to the 1970s – as does the bell-bottomed pink suit Daniil Leshchynskyi wore in Tuesday's semi-final.
Valentyn Leshchynskyi said the lyrical message of loss and hope, centered on a phoenix-like bird, resonates with what Ukrainians experienced in recent years.
''We want to build a dream on the stage – even for three minutes, for Ukrainians – like the war will be over in the very near future,'' he told The Associated Press.
Ukraine is a longtime Eurovision competitor – as was its neighbor Russia. Both saw their relationship with the continental pop contest transformed by Moscow's full-scale invasion three years ago.