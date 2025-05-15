War reaches Ukrainian rock band Ziferblat even at the Eurovision Song Contest

Even before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine used Eurovision for cultural diplomacy, as a way to tell the world about their country's history, music and language. Ukrainian singer Jamala won the contest in 2016 — two years after Russia illegally seized Crimea — with a song about the expulsion of Crimean Tatars by Stalin in 1944. Kalush Orchestra's winning song ''Stefania'' blended rapping in Ukrainian with a haunting refrain on a traditional Ukrainian wind instrument.