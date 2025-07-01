Tesla shares take a hit as feud between Trump and Musk reaches a boil

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla, which is headed by Elon Musk, slumped Tuesday as the war of words between billionaire and President Donald Trump over the big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts heats up again, with Musk saying he may form a new political party.
Shares of Tesla have already tumbled more than 20% this year as sales of the company's vehicles erode amid a backlash against Musk and his association with the Trump administration. Tesla sales are plummeting in Europe and China as well.
Tesla's stock fell nearly 6% in early trading.
The resumption of hostilities between Trump and Musk, also the CEO of SpaceX, is always bad news for investors in Musk's companies.
''This BFF situation has now turned into a soap opera that remains an overhang on Tesla's stock with investors fearing that the Trump Administration will be more hawkish and show scrutiny around Musk related US government spending related to Tesla/SpaceX and most importantly the autonomous future with the regulatory environment key to the future of Robotaxis and Cybercabs,'' wrote Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives on Tuesday. ''We would expect the stock to be weak to kick off trading this morning as the Street will show concern that the Trump and Musk once BFF relationship now backfires and turns into a junior high school friendship gone bad into an enemy.''
The most prominent divide in the relationship between Musk and Trump is the president's big bill. Musk ramped up his criticism of the bill over the weekend, arguing the legislation that Republican senators are scrambling to pass would kill jobs and bog down burgeoning industries.
Musk posted on X on Saturday that the bill would be ''political suicide for the Republican Party.''
With the Senate working its way through a tense overnight session that dragged into Tuesday, Musk suggested he will work to get members of Congress who vote for the bill out of their seats next year.