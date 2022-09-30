Coats for Kids

The Salvation Army's annual Coats for Kids campaign seeks cold-weather gear for Twin Cities children. Due to the impact of inflation on rising prices for food, gas, rent and utilities, the demand for winter wear has increased significantly. The greatest need is for coats for toddlers through kids in sixth grade, but new coats are needed for children and youth of all ages, as well as hats, mittens, gloves, boots and snow pants. More at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/twin-cities/coats-for-kids

Mentor men in prison

The Redemption Project offers inmates a 14-week class, then pairs them with mentors. Upon release, the mentoring relationship continues, which greatly increases the chance of employment success and lessens the odds of recidivism. More at redemptionproject.org.

Shop for seniors

Assist Help at Your Door to keep aging adults independent. Grocery shop for three hours twice a month or on a weekly basis. Shoppers needed in Bloomington and St. Anthony. 6 a.m.-9 a.m. Six-month time commitment required. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org

Welcome center aide

Assist Agate Housing and Services with its welcome center, where clients meet with outreach workers, get birth certificates, set up a mailbox and acquire basic needs supplies. Greet guests, answer phones, do administrative projects. Two-hour shifts for minimum of six months. Weekdays in south Minneapolis. agatemn.org

Shine light on adoption

Bellis serves as a welcoming community for all involved with adoption. Fill gaps in support services, assist with office work and events. Volunteers with personal stories are needed. mybellis.org

Hospice assistant

Help Moments Hospice offer respite to families by coming into the home and connecting with the patient. Read aloud, sit quietly, watch a movie, bake cookies, play a game, write cards, fold laundry or say prayers. Patients in numerous locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. momentshospice.com

Spanish-language admin

VEAP provides basic needs and social service programs in the south metro area. Speak with clients by phone, help them connect to services and make appointments. Three- to four-hour shifts weekdays. veap.org

Driver

Living Well Disability Services helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience wellness in all areas of their lives. Help them make it to family gatherings and appointments throughout the metro. Scheduling is on an on-call/as-available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible vehicle training provided. livingwell.org

Foster pets

Ruff Start Rescue needs foster homes for rescued animals. Love, feed, motivate exercise and provide social interaction for the pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. ruffstartrescue.org

Thrift store worker

Help the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul assist guests; accept, organize and price donations; create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.