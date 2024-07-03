Minnesotans wanting to float down a river during the four-day July 4 weekend will have to contend with flooding and high river levels throughout the state.

The Department of Natural Resources listed river levels as "Very High" on Wednesday on popular recreational waterways including the Cannon, Root, Zumbro and St. Louis rivers, and parts of the St. Croix and Mississippi — with more rain expected on Thursday and Friday.

"Very High" translates to swift, unsafe conditions for kayaking, canoeing and tubing, and many rental outfitters on those rivers are pre-emptively closed or taking a wait-and-see approach to the holiday weekend.

On the Mississippi River through the Twin Cities metro area, the Mississippi Paddle Share routes between Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis, as well as in Lilydale Regional Park, are currently closed, with bookings unavailable until at least Saturday.

The Cannon River south of the metro has already been closed for weeks, including the popular kayaking, canoeing and tubing trips out of Welch Mill and Cannon Falls. On the bright side, the 20-mile Cannon Valley Trail has fully reopened between Cannon Falls and Red Wing, offering cyclists full views of the engorged river.

In Lanesboro, Root River Outfitters has shut down its kayak, canoe and tubing trips on the Root on a day-to-day basis, with "hopes of opening for the 4th," according to its Facebook page. Also in southeast Minnesota, Boulder Dam Canoe & Kayak Rental on the Zumbro River is closed until Saturday, according to its website.

What's open?

Although Stillwater is reeling from flooding on the St. Croix River, 30 miles upstream in Taylors Falls, tours and rentals were open for business, saying they are unaffected. That includes Taylor Falls Canoe & Kayak Rental and Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours out of Interstate State Park.

Some whitewater rafting companies, requiring higher skill levels, are undaunted by the conditions. Sweetwater Adventures on the "very high" St. Louis River near Duluth had plenty of tour availability for the weekend, and Hard Water Sports in Sandstone was taking reservations for Kettle River trips. The Kettle River is almost unique in Minnesota right now for having "Low" or "Scrapable" levels in the DNR listing — although it's maintaining "Medium" levels for the rafting trips near Sandstone.

If you're planning a river excursion, always check the DNR's river levels site to be safe, and contact your outfitter of choice for more information and advice.