Calling all "big grrrls" who are feeling good as hell about their dancing and modeling skills.

Singer-songwriter Lizzo is looking for "full figured dancers & models who have far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated" to star in her upcoming Amazon Studios series, according to a casting announcement released Friday on social media.

"It's time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!" the "Juice" artist captioned a promo video encouraging hopefuls to "bring yourself and that a — ."

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker directed fans to biggrrrls.com to apply for the gig, billed online as "your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime." The program is in development as part of a first-look TV production deal between Lizzo and Amazon Studios.

Applicants must be 21 years old by January 2022, as well as legally eligible to live and work in the United States, the website says. Amazon also will accept applications from anyone "in the process of attempting lawful authorization" to live and work in the country by the time preproduction on the show begins this summer.

To apply, talent must enter their name and contact information, and record a four-minute video "telling us about yourself and why you think you deserve to be in Lizzo's World." Also required are a headshot and full-length photo "showing your own personal style," plus a résumé or comp card. (A DNA test is 100% not necessary.)

A number of personal and creative prompts — ranging from "If you had a personal theme song what would it be?" to "Who is your favorite supermodel?" ­— also are listed on the form.

"Please do not put off filling out this application," the website reads. "Our casting process is quick so we want to hear from you TODAY!"