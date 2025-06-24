Wang's journey from Beijing to Canada sets him to become 3rd Chinese-born player picked in NHL draft

Invited to watch his first hockey practice at an ice rink in Beijing, Haoxi Wang was no different than any impressionable, wide-eyed 4-year-old being fascinated by the equipment the players wore.
They resembled superheroes with sticks, uniforms and bulging pads, their faces hidden behind helmeted cages. This was before the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, when hockey was a niche sport in China and the NHL a mere pipe dream.
''It was definitely the gear,'' the 6-foot-5, 215-pound — and still growing — defenseman who goes by Simon recalled at the NHL pre-draft scouting combine in Buffalo earlier this month.
''Something just clicked inside of me, and I just fell in love with the game,'' Wang added. ''Right away, I told my mom I need to get out there as soon as possible. And I probably went on the ice the next day or so.''
This marked the start of a journey that saw a 12-year-old Wang move to Toronto and work his way up the junior ranks to play for the OHL Oshawa Generals. At 17, he is considered a candidate to be an early to mid-round pick in the NHL draft in Los Angeles this weekend.
''I think this is a dream come true moment for me,'' said Wang, ranked 34th on NHL Central Scouting's list of North American skaters. ''If I told myself four, five years ago that I'll be here, the NHL combine, I'd probably tell myself I'm dreaming.''
He's not.
Based on Wang's size and skating ability, there's likely to be even more pinch-me moments ahead for someone in position to become just the third Chinese-born player — and potentially highest — selected in the NHL draft.