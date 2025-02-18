Olson: Walz has a chance to refocus and reset

His return has thus far been rocky and scattered. He’s stiff-armed and punished Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan without public explanation, rescinding invitations to events, overseeing the departure of one of her top aides and stepping on her announcement of a U.S. Senate run by floating himself as a candidate. He’s kept the local news media at a distance with the exception of a few much-too-brief interviews. When he has appeared in public, reporters have been allowed limited time for questions. He hasn’t been engaged with the Legislature in the sort of relationship-building and tone-setting discussions that could set things up for a productive and collegial session.