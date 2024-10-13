Walz tramps through tall grass but bags no birds as pheasant hunting season opens

While it's true that a 36-second video clip from MSNBC tweeted by the Trump campaign didn't show any guns, it was recorded before Walz and his party had donned their blaze orange safety vests and hats and and headed into the field after a safety briefing from a conservation officer. They held their shotguns raised to avoid endangering the energetic pointers and Labradors that tried to sniff out birds for the hunters.