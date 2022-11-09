Minnesotans were wise to have given Gov. Tim Walz a second term, handing a sound defeat to Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a former state senator and physician who found prominence as a COVID skeptic.

Walz made his defense of abortion rights a signature issue heading into this election after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. That move may have given Walz the winning edge he needed against Jensen, known initially for a hard-line stance on abortion that shifted considerably as the race wore on.

Throughout the race, Walz continued to show the same steadiness that marked his time as governor. He highlighted his rival's absurd proposal to eliminate the state income tax — the source of half the state's general fund revenue — with no replacement.

Voters saw through the thinness of Jensen's resume and ideas, his divisiveness and attempts to demagogue the issues of crime and inflation. They opted instead for the tested leadership of a governor who helped bring this state through a horrific pandemic and civil unrest.

Now Walz faces a new test.

It was not known when this editorial was written whether the DFL House or GOP Senate changed hands. If Republicans wind up flipping control of the House, as they had projected, they will control the tax bill, which must originate in the House. If Republicans keep control of the Senate or grow their numbers, they would have the ability to block confirmation of Walz's cabinet members or vote them down, forcing their departure. In the last legislative session, Republicans threatened to take down Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who despite serving an entire term with Walz has not been confirmed by the Senate.

Walz will have a $9 billion surplus, left over from the last legislative session, after Republicans bailed out on a signed agreement over how to divide the funds. A new forecast, due within weeks, will show just how much of that surplus is left after inflation.

In any case, it should provide a significant cushion for Walz as he shapes the next two-year budget. However, a Republican-led Legislature could block much of what he proposes. Similarly, Walz could veto Republican measures he sees as too extreme. Each may wind up checkmating the other, but the far more profitable course for them — and Minnesotans — would be to find compromise.

Minnesota's politics have been deeply polarized for years. If Minnesotans have again chosen divided government, they are sending a clear message: These two warring sides must find common ground to move this state ahead. We urge leaders to waste no time in reaching toward the middle, where a majority of this state appears to be.

Common ground can be found in public safety. Walz's plan from last session to help local law enforcement agencies across the state meet their most urgent needs is still sound. Coupled with Republicans' earlier plan for recruitment and retention bonuses, this should make for a win-win compromise that would shore up public safety at a time when it is desperately needed.

Another potential middle ground: DFLers and Republicans should work together to ensure that national scandals such as Feeding Our Future never happen again. That will mean an unsparing commitment to overhauling some agencies, including a stricter adherence to rules that have been ignored for too long. As a goodwill gesture, Walz should consider borrowing an idea from his defeated rival and appointing an inspector general for state agencies who reports directly to the governor.

Similarly, Republicans should acknowledge that a good part of the state strongly desires to move ahead on climate change issues. Minnesota can ill afford to be left behind in the race to employ new technologies that could grow jobs while reducing the climate change happening all around us.

Minnesota enters the new year with a healthy budget surplus and record-low unemployment. The state's future can be bright if its leaders take the best of what both sides have to offer and commit to putting Minnesota's needs above those of any political party.