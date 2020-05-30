A state-imposed curfew went into effect at 8 p.m., meant to prevent yet another night of violent and destructive unrest that scarred Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul following George Floyd’s death after being detained by police.

Authorities hoped the protest marches and cleanup brigades that dominated much of Saturday would be wrapped up to make way for calm for the first time in many days to major areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

State transportation officials late Saturday afternoon used large maintenance trucks to close interstates at 7 p.m., ahead when state officials want people to be home. Moments before the curfew’s first minute, many smartphones in Minneapolis sounded an emergency alert signaling the curfew was imminent.

Another sign of the impending curfew was the positioning of National Guard personnel and vehicles at the Minneapolis Convention Center on the southern edge of downtown. Some Guard members have been assigned to escort HCMC ambulances and other first responders on calls as the night progresses.

Gov. Tim Walz spoke to his constituents in a widely televised news conference to implore everyone to stay home and restore order to the state’s two major urban centers.

“Minnesotans, you must stay at home tonight,” Walz said about the curfew, which will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday. “Don’t go out, don’t go walking, don’t drive. ... Support our first responders tonight by giving them the space to protect us.”

The hope by officials is that peace-seeking citizens comply and make it easier for law enforcement to identify and counter those with only destruction on their minds.

“These are forces that run antithetical values, forces that have completely overrun our city,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in following up to Walz. “And it has broken my heart.”

Many of the people out in the afternoon not only carried signs and chanted slogans championing justice for Floyd, who was 46 when he died Monday, but took up brooms and other tools as cleanup crews swept up debris from businesses burned and looted by the dozens along Lake Street, Nicollet Avenue, Minnehaha Avenue and other major thoroughfares.

Block after block along Lake Street — even miles from the hardest-hit parts of Minneapolis — were storefronts protected by hastily nailed-up plywood as protection against vandals while offering a large surface for expressions of grief or anger over Floyd’s death.

Humor also sprung up along Hennepin Avenue in Uptown, where one retailer’s plywood sported this message: “Nothing left to steal except some La Croix. If you are thirsty, call me and I’ll get you one.” A phone number was scrawled at the bottom.

At E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer who now stands charged in his death, music blared over loudspeakers as food smoked on grills and flowers ringed messages of hope and determination chalked on the pavement: “Together we rise” and “We already miss you George and we won’t forget” next to a giant 1960s-era peace sign. Visitors snapped photos or sat in silence at the memorial’s edge.

Along one wall of the Cup Foods store is a mural with “George” and “Floyd” in giant yellow letters spreading like wings from his visage.

Walz said at his pre-curfew news conference that he was at the afternoon gatherings, and he noticed “a sense of solidarity, a sense of trying to channel grief and rage and anger into something positive.

“Large numbers of people brought things with them. They didn’t bring explosive devices. They brought brooms, they brought shovels, they brought wheel barrows to clean up for people they didn’t know, but knew they were their neighbors.”

While the sense of community seemed to dominate where disorder and confrontation had ruled the past few nights, state officials and law enforcement are hopeful that a curfew to start at 8 p.m. in Minneapolis and St. Paul will leave exposed the people in the streets who were bent on destruction.

In Minneapolis, roughly 1,000 protesters voicing a demand for police reform gathered Saturday afternoon outside the home of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who brought third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges against now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin.

They scribbled “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his front steps. Speakers who said they were victims of police violence gave short speeches at a nearby intersection. Curfew nearing, the group dispersed well ahead of time.

On the streets near the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fifth Precinct station, an area where buildings were torched and looted the night before, officers said over dispatch audio that the crowd has swelled to 6,000 by late afternoon and were “law-abiding.”

Standing outside the Midtown Exchange building near Lake Street and Chicago Avenue, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced a resolution calling for the end of “militarized policing practices.” Omar, who represents the district in which Floyd was killed, said she is working to establish an independent federal agency responsible for investigating all officer-involved shootings and other serious deaths and injuries involving police.

Heading into a second night of curfew, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued a plea to business owners to help spread the word and encourage people to stay home and let police, the State Patrol and the National Guard doe their job and keep the peace.

“I can assure you that I don’t take lightly the notion of asking for National Guard support; I don’t take lightly the notion of issuing a citywide a curfew,” the mayor said in a conference call with the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce. “It’s time for people to stay home.”

Carter dismissed the notion that the violence in Minneapolis on Friday was a sign that local curfews had failed.

“There’s not any reasonable read that would say that folks who packed a bag and came to Minnesota for the purpose of starting mayhem and being destructive are going to look at a mayoral executive order on a curfew and go, ‘Ah, confound it, now we can’t pour Molotov cocktails,’ ” he said. “The purpose of the executive order is to ask everybody else.”

But later Saturday, Carter backtracked from his earlier statement that most of those arrested were from out of state, when the data showed almost all of those so far taken into custody in St. Paul listed Minnesota addresses.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Staff writers Emma Nelson and Libor Jany contributed to this report.