ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he has named Judge Susan Segal as the new chief judge of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Segal will serve the rest of retiring Chief Judge Edward Cleary's term, which expires on Oct. 31, 2022. Segal becomes the second woman to serve as chief judge in the appeals court's 36-year history.
In a statement, Walz says Segal has "demonstrated her strengths as a creative problem solver, a mentor, and a passionate advocate for justice."
Walz appointed Segal to the appeals court in November. She previously served 12 years as Minneapolis City Attorney.
Segal received her law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.
