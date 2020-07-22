Gov. Tim Walz announced a statewide mandate Wednesday requiring Minnesotans to wear face masks in stores, public buildings and other places where people gather indoors, a dramatic extension of his emergency powers in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic that still appears on the upswing in many states.

The new rule takes effect Saturday and would apply to most indoor spaces outside people’s homes, as well as in some circumstances outdoors where social distancing is difficult. Diners, for example, would be expected to wear masks while they’re entering and moving around in restaurants, but not while they’re eating or drinking. Exceptions would also be granted for young children and people with special medical conditions.

“If we can get a 90 to 95% compliance, which we’ve seen the science shows, we can reduce the infection rates dramatically, which slows that spread and breaks that chain,” Walz said. “This is the way, the cheapest, the most effective way for us to open up our businesses, for us to get our kids back in school, for us to keep our grandparents healthy and for us to get back that life that we all miss so much.”

Individuals who flout the order could face petty misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $100. Businesses that fail to comply could face misdemeanor charges and fines of up to $1,000. Walz said the focus will be on compliance, not enforcement, and that he wants to see officers “handing out masks, not tickets.”

“We’re not trying to make anyone a criminal,” Walz said. “We’re trying to educate and get people to buy into this.”

The new mask rule has been recommended by public health experts and already has been adopted in some form in several Minnesota cities and more than two dozen other states. But while some large retailers have said they would welcome a legal mandate, the move faces opposition from Republican leaders in the state who see it as an overreach of his executive powers.

Gov. Tim Walz, right, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan leave a news conference, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Flanagan spoke personally about the difficulties of not being able to see her mother because of coronavirus restrictions. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

Face masks have become a symbol of the political divisions surrounding the coronavirus, particularly in Minnesota, where GOP leaders have challenged Walz’s peacetime emergency powers — so far without success — in the Legislature and in the courts.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, reiterated his opposition to a statewide mandate on Wednesday, saying such decisions should be left to local governments and businesses.

“Once again, I find myself asking why one-size-fits-all is the only option for a mask mandate,” he said in a statement. “Businesses and individuals are already requiring and wearing masks in most situations, so the mandate feels like a heavy-handed, broad approach that won’t work well for every situation.”

Walz’s announcement came as the state reported an additional 507 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Confirmed case counts in Minnesota generally have been increasing since mid-June, when testing found about 300 to 400 cases each day.

The new mandate also came a day after a special session of the Legislature called to review the DFL governor’s emergency powers, which he has used earlier to temporarily close schools, restaurants, and other public places. GOP efforts to end those powers failed in the Legislature, though many of the closures have been relaxed in the past month.

But the national debate over face mask continues unabated, even as President Donald Trump has begun to be seen wearing coverings, which he previously derided as a political statement against him. Trump has more recently said he is “all for masks.” But he opposes making them mandatory everywhere, saying there are “many places in the country where people stay very long distance.”

While many Trump supporters have been seen gathering without face masks at his events, state and national polls show that large majorities of Americans say they wore masks or other face coverings outside their homes.

Survey results released Thursday by the University of Chicago showed that race, age and underlying health conditions influenced mask-wearing habits but that politics was a strong divider. While 84% of Democrats backed mask mandates, support dropped to 47% among Republicans and 39% among Trump supporters.

While videos of public confrontations have become a staple of social media, Walz said he hopes the mandate will take the pressure off individuals and businesses to enforce safe practices. “We don’t want to escalate these,” Walz said. “We don’t want someone to accidentally get famous on the internet because they throw a tantrum at Trader Joe’s”

Many studies have only provided weak or inconclusive findings on the benefits of mask-wearing in public, but the evidence is building that the practice at least provides “source control,” meaning that wearers protect others from germs they spread in the air through coughing, talking or breathing. A study published in Health Affairs in June showed steeper declines in the spread of COVID-19 in states with mandates. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week advised that people voluntarily wear masks and highlighted a case study in which two hairdressers with COVID-19 wore masks and didn’t infect any of their 139 clients.

Twenty-five states already have sweeping public mask mandates, according to the National Governors Association, while another six have partial mandates that only apply in government buildings or in counties with high COVID-19 case rates.

New mask rules also are in place in several large Minnesota cities, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Eight states including Minnesota already have mandates that only apply to particular workers such as waiters or hairdressers. The remaining eleven states have recommendations only for mask-wearing, according to the governors association’s data.

States with full mandates are led by 21 Democrat governors and four Republicans. Conditions vary. Most states with full mandates apply them to outdoor public spaces in which social distancing can’t be maintained, but a few such as West Virginia and Virginia only apply them indoors. Enforcement provisions vary as well, with New Mexico issuing $100 fines for violators but other states listing no specific penalties at all.

Walz on Tuesday said that research shows that mandates increase mask-wearing in communities by 25%, and that the goal is simply to encourage people.

“Getting people to buy into wearing the mask is what you’re trying to do,” Walz said. “The mandate is not to punish people, it’s to put the emphasis behind doing that.”