Gov. Tim Walz on Friday went outside of the metro legal community to make a Worthington judge his first state Supreme Court appointee.

Nobles County District Court Judge Gordon Moore, also a former top prosecutor in the southwest Minnesota community, will likely be the only Supreme Court selection of Walz’s first term. He will replace the retiring Justice David Lillehaug, who will step down on July 31.

Lillehaug, a former U.S. Attorney appointed to the Supreme Court in 2013, announced plans to retire last year following a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Interviews for the post were conducted this spring by a panel made up of members of the Commission on Judicial Selection and key Walz administration staff, including the state’s chief inclusion officer.

Moore was picked from a field of four finalists that also included Court of Appeals Judges Diane Bratvold and Jeffrey Bryan, Chief Deputy Attorney General John Keller, and Nobles County District Court Judge Gordon Moore.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to startribune.com for updates.

