After a second night of relative calm following more than a week of protests over the police-involved death of George Floyd, Gov. Tim Walz has extended the nightly curfews in Minneapolis and St. Paul until before Friday morning.

Walz announced Wednesday that the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew would stay in effect Wednesday and Thursday nights out of public safety concerns in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area.

"Minnesotans need more than ever to lean on their neighbors, show up for their communities, and add their voice to this urgent conversation on addressing our systemic problems," Walz said in a statement announcing the extension, which he made as Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday charged three other former officers in connection with Floyd's death and upgraded one of the charges against now-fired officer Derek Chauvin to from third- to second-degree murder.

"Yet they've made those sacrifices to stay home through the curfew to help keep our neighborhoods safe," the statement continued.

In at least one sign of normalcy returning to the Twin Cities area, Metro Transit restarted some service Wednesday morning.

Floyd's death on May 25 prompted many days of protest in large areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul that included acts of looting, arson and property damage along with peaceful expressions of grief and outrage.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the state’s response to public safety concerns in the Twin Cities area.

While the unrest has ebbed under government-imposed curfews, the nonviolent activities have continued largely without incident.

The buses began rolling again at 4 a.m. Wednesday after being halted since late last week over concerns for the safety of riders and employees.

Thursday, the agency also plans to resume Blue and Green Line light-rail service, "barring any major issues," Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra said in a statement.

"I ask for — and I thank you for — your continued patience as we work to restore service," Kooistra said. "Please know that we are eager to return to fulfilling our mission to get people where they need to go. We recognize that reliable transportation is especially important in areas where food and other services are now harder to come by, and we will do all we can to meet those needs."

Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said that despite Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday extending nighttime curfews until before dawn Friday, "we expect to have service at the same levels and times as we have had during the COVID-19 epidemic."

Some bus routes that usually travel in areas where unrest broke out in recent days may need adjusting. That includes the intersection of E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was detained by police and where a sprawling memorial on the pavement now dominates the space.

Various suburban transit agencies are also moving closer to normal operations.