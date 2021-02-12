MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz on Friday said he would relax several restrictions in place due to the coronavirus as cases continue to ebb and vaccination efforts increase, including raising the maximum occupancy in bars and restaurants and at private events and celebrations.

Starting Saturday, top capacity at bars and restaurants and indoor entertainment venues will rise to 250 people, with up to 50 people allowed at private events and celebrations. The governor's order doesn't change the limit on capacity by percentage, meaning bars and restaurants still may not go above 50 percent of capacity.

The limit for indoor entertainment venues stays at 25 percent. Gyms and pools can also now have a maximum of 250 people, although percentage limits there also remain unchanged at 25 percent of capacity.

Walz said during a news conference Friday that falling hospitalizations, lower test positivity rates and increased vaccination efforts across the state influenced his decision to lift some restrictions. The governor said input from small businesses affected by the restrictions and the consistency of the data also played a role in dialing back restrictions.

"This is very much targeted at those small businesses in the hospitality sector that have been incredibly hit," he said. "They've done what was asked of them. Minnesotans have done what was asked of them, and it makes sense now that the science shows that."

Minnesota has so far given almost 618,000 people a first shot of coronavirus vaccine. Almost 190,000 people have gotten both doses. The state on Friday reported a little over 1,000 new daily cases of the virus and 19 deaths.

Walz visited a school in Roseville on Friday to highlight a saliva testing program for educators that began as younger students returned to schools in early January. Walz said virus transmission in participating schools has been 0.37% since the program began last month.

The governor said Friday that he plans another 30-day extension of his emergency powers, which were set to expire over the weekend.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said in a statement Friday that Walz's announcement less than two days before Valentine's Day gives businesses no time to prepare for what he said is a busy holiday for restaurant owners. While he said he's glad businesses can reopen further, Gazelka said the governor has "refused to work with businesses or the legislature to find a way forward."

"Continuing to go it alone with emergency powers and universal control over the dials is unwise," he said. "It leaves Minnesotans without clear expectations for future changes affecting their livelihoods and ability to support their families."

___

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.