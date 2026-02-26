Walz decries ‘targeted retribution’ as Trump administration seeks to claw back Medicaid funds

The Walz administration has taken more aggressive steps to fight fraud in recent months, from freezing payments to providers in more than a dozen Medicaid programs to ordering a third-party audit and appointing a state fraud czar. Walz rolled out more than a dozen new anti-fraud proposals on Thursday, including measures to create a new Office of Inspector General, impose tougher criminal penalties for the theft of public funds and expand existing fraud-fighting resources within state agencies and the Attorney General’s Office.