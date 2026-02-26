Advertisement
Advertisement

News & Politics

Walz decries ‘targeted retribution’ as Trump administration seeks to claw back Medicaid funds

Gov. Tim Walz says the federal government’s steps have nothing to do with the state’s Medicaid fraud crisis.

By Allison Kite and

Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2026 at 6:57PM
Governor Tim Walz listens during a press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Feb. 16. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

Gov. Tim Walz lashed out at the Trump administration for clawing back a quarter-billion dollars in Medicaid funding from Minnesota over its handling of fraud, calling it a “ransom note” and saying it would only hurt the vulnerable.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Feb. 26, Walz said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ announcement it would halt $259 million in payments to Minnesota amounts to “targeted retribution against a state that the president doesn’t like.” He said the federal government has failed to recognize steps taken by state leaders to tamp down on fraud in the state’s social services programs.

“No state has experienced this before,” Walz said. “How does taking and punishing children and [the] elderly have anything to do with fighting fraud? It does nothing.”

Walz’s comments came as the state has been grappling with how to address one of the largest social services fraud scandals in its history. Federal prosecutors have documented hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of fraud in state autism services, housing and meals programs, among others.

The federal government has cited the crisis to demand huge swaths of data from the state and send thousands of immigration agents to Minnesota for an unprecedented crackdown. He said the federal government’s efforts are “absolutely not serious.”

The Walz administration has taken more aggressive steps to fight fraud in recent months, from freezing payments to providers in more than a dozen Medicaid programs to ordering a third-party audit and appointing a state fraud czar. Walz rolled out more than a dozen new anti-fraud proposals on Thursday, including measures to create a new Office of Inspector General, impose tougher criminal penalties for the theft of public funds and expand existing fraud-fighting resources within state agencies and the Attorney General’s Office.

“This is it. This is my top priority,” Walz told reporters. “When I leave next January, I do want that designation that Minnesota’s programs have the best program integrity, the best safeguards.”

The governor called on Republicans at the State Capitol to join with him in fighting fraud in his final year in office.

Advertisement

But House Republicans swiftly rebuked his remarks as “indignation theater,” saying he would “rather talk about President Trump than the culture of fraud in his agencies.”

about the writers

about the writers

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Warrant: Minneapolis murder suspect fired on Brooklyn Center police, sparking fatal encounter

card image
Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Eddie Darren Duncan, 23, was seen waving a gun outside an IHOP restaurant on Monday afternoon. When local officers approached him, he shot at their vehicles, court records show.

News & Politics

Walz decries ‘targeted retribution’ as Trump administration seeks to claw back Medicaid funds

card image

News & Politics

Despite paying a premium for assisted living, seniors say they aren’t getting promised care

card image
Advertisement