Walz decries ‘targeted retribution’ as Trump administration seeks to claw back Medicaid funds

Gov. Tim Walz lashed out at the Trump administration for clawing back a quarter-billion dollars in Medicaid funding from Minnesota over its handling of fraud, calling it a “ransom note” and saying it would only hurt the vulnerable.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Feb. 26, Walz said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ announcement it would halt $259 million in payments to Minnesota amounts to “targeted retribution against a state that the president doesn’t like.” He said the federal government has failed to recognize steps taken by state leaders to tamp down on fraud in the state’s social services programs.
“No state has experienced this before,” Walz said. “How does taking and punishing children and [the] elderly have anything to do with fighting fraud? It does nothing.”
Walz’s comments came as the state has been grappling with how to address one of the largest social services fraud scandals in its history. Federal prosecutors have documented hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of fraud in state autism services, housing and meals programs, among others.
The federal government has cited the crisis to demand huge swaths of data from the state and send thousands of immigration agents to Minnesota for an unprecedented crackdown. He said the federal government’s efforts are “absolutely not serious.”
The Walz administration has taken more aggressive steps to fight fraud in recent months, from freezing payments to providers in more than a dozen Medicaid programs to ordering a third-party audit and appointing a state fraud czar. Walz rolled out more than a dozen new anti-fraud proposals on Thursday, including measures to create a new Office of Inspector General, impose tougher criminal penalties for the theft of public funds and expand existing fraud-fighting resources within state agencies and the Attorney General’s Office.
“This is it. This is my top priority,” Walz told reporters. “When I leave next January, I do want that designation that Minnesota’s programs have the best program integrity, the best safeguards.”
The governor called on Republicans at the State Capitol to join with him in fighting fraud in his final year in office.