Walz contrasts Minnesota's bipartisan budget breakthrough with Washington's deep divisions

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz and leaders of the Minnesota Legislature announced a hard-fought budget deal Thursday, contrasting the bipartisan cooperation that produced the agreement with the deep divisions that have tied Washington in knots.
The Democratic governor and former vice presidential candidate noted that he was sharply critical of President Donald Trump's administration, and what he considers the dysfunction in the nation's capital, when he delivered his State of the State address last month. But he also stressed back then that Minnesota could write its own story. Legislative leaders from both parties accepted that challenge, he said, and came up with a fiscally responsible balanced budget despite their ideological differences.
The Minnesota House is tied at 67-67, evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. The session got off to a chaotic start in January when Democratic House members boycotted it for three weeks until a power struggle was resolved. Senate Democrats hold just a one-vote, 34-33 majority. Those razor-thin margins mean at least some bipartisan support is needed to enact anything.
"So I'm truly grateful for the work,'' Walz said at a news conference. ''Grateful that Minnesota sends legislators here that understand that we may have differences, but we have not succumbed to the idea that we let dysfunction rule, and democracy and compromise are still seen as virtues instead of vices.''
However, Walz may still need to call legislators back for a one-day special session to finish the two-year budget, which will come in around $66 billion to 67 billion and take effect July 1. The adjournment deadline is Monday. A special session would likely be held before the Memorial Day weekend.
Walz hasn't announced yet whether he will seek a third term as governor in 2026. Nor has he ruled out a presidential run.
But he's one of several potential 2028 Democratic contenders touring the country as the party seeks future national leaders. He makes frequent appearances on cable TV shows and visits to early-primary states. He went to Iowa in March to launch a series of town halls in competitive congressional districts represented by Republicans. And he's scheduled to make appearances May 31 at Democratic gatherings in both South Carolina and California.
The leaders expressed confidence that — despite some deep remaining differences that quickly flared up Thursday — they will have enough votes to pass everything. Many progressive Democrats are angry, and the Senate Republican minority didn't sign off on the deal but supports parts of the agreement.