Juneteenth events in the Twin Cities Friday ranged from dancing in the streets to somber reflection at the south Minneapolis street corner where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

While the metro area’s biggest Juneteenth festival was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least a dozen events were being held in Minneapolis and other places across the metro area. Big gatherings were planned on the North Side and in the Target parking lot at Lake Street and Hiwatha Avenue where much of the rioting took place in the days after Floyd’s death, and a rally was scheduled outside the State Capitol in St. Paul.

Early in the day, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Friday as Juneteenth Freedom Day in the state and called on the Legislature to make June 19 an annual state holiday to mark the end of slavery in the United States.

“Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day, celebrating freedom and justice and emphasizing education, achievement, and tolerance,” according to Walz’s proclamation. “We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every person in Minnesota — black, indigenous, brown and white — can be safe and thrive.”

The proclamation notes that this year’s Juneteenth coincides with the 100th anniversary of the lynching of three black men in June 1920 in Duluth, as well as the death last month of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

State holidays are established by the Legislature. Walz said he wants legislative leaders to work with the community on a bill that he could sign into law.