MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday asked the federal government to help rebuild communities that sustained damage during the protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Walz said the unrest resulted in the destruction of critical public infrastructure. Nearly 1,500 Twin Cities businesses were affected by vandalism, fire or theft. Current damage estimates exceed $500 million, Walz said.

"We're asking our federal partners to help our communities recover," Walz said in a release.

Walz says the federal money would reimburse local governments for debris removal, emergency protective measures and damage to public buildings and equipment. He's asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for the state.

Floyd died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man's neck for nearly eight minutes. Four officers have been charged in the case.