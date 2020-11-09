MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is adding more than a dozen free COVID-19 testing sites around the state over the next two weeks in an effort to bring the virus under control as cases have surged to dangerous levels in recent weeks, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said testing at the sites will be free and available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and it will not require insurance. One new site, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, opened Monday and offers saliva testing.

An additional 11 sites will open next Monday at National Guard armories throughout the state. Those sites will be operated by the Minnesota National Guard in partnership with local public health staff. They will offer a mix of saliva and nasal swab tests and will stay open through at least the end of the year.

The state is also opening its ninth saliva testing site this week at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. The other saliva testing sites have gotten plenty of traffic, with officials reporting 50,000 people tested in one day alone.

"Over the last week, Minnesotans saw our COVID-19 positivity rate climb higher than ever before. We have entered a dangerous phase of this pandemic, and our testing strategy is key to controlling the spread," Walz said in a statement. "So many people are spreading the virus before they know they have it ... today's announcement brings us closer to getting the virus under control."

Health officials say increased testing is needed to help people find out if they have COVID-19 and to help the department track, trace and find asymptomatic people to prevent more spreading.

"The rate of case growth we are seeing is very concerning. Ultimately, our goal is to get out there, do as much testing as we can — with case investigation, contact tracing, and the necessary isolation — to stop this disease from spreading," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Tom Weaver is one person who took a saliva test. He told KSTP-TV that it was quick and easy.

"It's just a peace of mind kind of thing," Weaver said. "You can go about your life letting people know, that way everybody is in the know, the best information is available, and they can make decisions appropriately."

The Minnesota Department of Health reported an increase of 5,924 positive tests of the coronavirus on Sunday, a single-day high in the state that ranks 12th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

The update lifted the total number of cases in Minnesota to 180,862 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed additional 31 deaths Sunday, for a total number of 2,656 fatalities.

Walz said he is grateful for the partnerships that made the expanded testing possible.

"We need all Minnesotans to come together and remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 as we prepare for a long winter ahead," he said.