HARRISONBURG, Va. — Zach Walton scored 17 points and Camryn Winter 16 and Drexel beat Charleston 80-75 on Sunday night to advance to the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.
The Dragons (10-7) face Northeastern on Monday.
Walton finished 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. T.J. Bickerstaff scored 14 points and James Butler 12.
The Cougars (9-10) fought their way back from a 41-29 halftime deficit and trailed 77-72 on Zep Jasper's layup with 50 seconds left but couldn't get closer.
Jasper finished with 27 points and Payton Willis 22.
___
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Wild's scouting report on Vegas left unused when coronavirus hit a year ago
When the Wild returned to Xcel Energy Center to start this season, prep work for a matchup against Vegas was set up in the coaches'…
Wild
Kahkonen strong again, Wild fends off Vegas 4-3 to complete series sweep at home
Kaapo Kahkonen became the first NHL goaltender this season towin eight starts in a row, a jaw-dropping stretch in which Kahkonen has blocked 202 of 215 shots.
The Wild Beat
Wild overcomes adversity late to hang on for 4-3 win over Golden Knights
Vegas scored twice late in the third period, but the Wild held on for a 4-3 win Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
Nation
Report: Police chief violated bias policy by mocking Asians
The police chief on the Hawaiian island of Kauai mocked people of Asian descent and in one case "squinted his eyes" and bowed his head while mimicking someone with a Japanese accent, a discrimination investigation found.
Sports
Mavericks pull away late to beat Spurs 115-104
Luka Doncic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 33rd triple-double, Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points and 14 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks used a late run to pull away and beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-104 on Wednesday night.