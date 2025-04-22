Walter Frankenstein, who survived the Holocaust by hiding in Berlin, dies at 100

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2018, Frankenstein described how he witnessed Kristallnacht — the ''Night of Broken Glass'' on November 9, 1938, when Nazis, among them many ordinary Germans, terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. They killed at least 91 people and vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses. They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. Up to 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and taken to concentration camps.