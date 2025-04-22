Walter Frankenstein, who survived the Holocaust by hiding in Berlin, dies at 100

BERLIN — Walter Frankenstein, who survived the Holocaust by hiding in Berlin with his wife and infant children and spent his later years educating young people to keep the events alive in memory, has died. He was 100.
Klaus Hillenbrand, a close friend who wrote a book about Frankenstein, confirmed the death on Tuesday. He said Frankenstein died on Monday. The foundation that oversees Berlin's Holocaust memorial also confirmed that he died Monday in Stockholm.
Frankenstein was born in 1924 in Flatow in what is now Poland but was then part of Germany. Three years after the Nazis came to power, in 1936, he was no longer allowed to attend the town's public school because he was Jewish.
With the help of an uncle, his mother sent him to Berlin where he could continue his school education, and he later trained as a bricklayer at the Jewish community's vocational school. He stayed at the Jewish Auerbach'sche Orphanage where he met Leonie Rosner, who would later become his wife.
In an interview with The Associated Press in 2018, Frankenstein described how he witnessed Kristallnacht — the ''Night of Broken Glass'' on November 9, 1938, when Nazis, among them many ordinary Germans, terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. They killed at least 91 people and vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses. They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. Up to 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and taken to concentration camps.
Frankenstein, who was then 14, climbed on the roof of the orphanage and saw fire lighting up the city.
''Then we knew: the synagogues were burning,'' he said. ''The next morning, when I had to go to school, there was sparkling, broken glass everywhere on the streets.''
Starting in 1941, Frankenstein had to do forced labor in Berlin, repeatedly threatened by the danger of being deported by the Nazis.