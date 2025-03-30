Walter Clayton Jr. rallies Florida into Final Four with 84-79 March Madness win over Texas Tech

SAN FRANCISCO — Coach Todd Golden cut the final strand of the net, waved it to the crowd and performed the famed Gator Chomp.
A celebration that seemed completely improbable just a few minutes earlier was in high gear. Florida is heading back to the Final Four.
Walter Clayton Jr. rescued top-seeded Florida with two late 3-pointers, and the Gators rallied from nine points down late to beat Texas Tech 84-79 in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region final on Saturday.
‘‘It goes to show how together we all are,‘’ Clayton said. ‘’Many times could easily just break, start pointing the finger, blaming each other for this and that. But we just stayed together through the end and stayed the course. And thankfully we got it done today.‘’
The Gators (34-4) trailed 75-66 with less than three minutes to play before staging a furious rally against the third-seeded Red Raiders (28-9), who had done the same in the Sweet 16 against Arkansas.
Clayton dribbled out of the paint and hit a fadeaway 3 with 59 seconds left to give Florida a 78-77 lead, and the Gators held on from there to advance to their first Final Four since 2014 in Golden’s third season. Florida will face the South Region champion — either Auburn or Michigan State — next Saturday in San Antonio.
‘‘There’s not another player in America you would rather have right now than Walter Clayton with the ball in his hands in a big-time moment,‘’ Golden said. ‘’The biggest thing in those moments is you need to have somebody that wants to take those shots. They’re obviously difficult plays, but someone that has the confidence to step up and make incredible individual plays. Walter did that for us tonight.‘’
The comeback provided a happy ending to Golden’s return to the Bay Area, where he played in college at Saint Mary’s and got his start as a head coach at San Francisco.