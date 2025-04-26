Walt Jocketty, a former general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds, dies at 74

ST. LOUIS — Walt Jocketty, a three-time baseball executive of the year and former general manager for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds, has died. He was 74.
Jocketty died Friday in the Phoenix area, former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa told the team after speaking with Jocketty's wife Sue.
The Cardinals announced the death Saturday. Jocketty had been battling health issues for the several years.
The Cardinals won the National League Central Division seven times under Jocketty's leadership. St. Louis also won National League championships in 2004 and 2006 and their 10th World Series title in 2006.
''On behalf of the entire St. Louis Cardinals organization, I would like to offer condolences to Walt's family and his many friends,'' Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. said in a statement. ''Walt was our first GM when we purchased the ballclub and he helped to lead our baseball operations through some of the franchises most successful and memorable years.
''He will be sorely missed but long remembered for his distinguished career in baseball.''
Jocketty became the general manager in St. Louis on Oct. 14, 1994. After the team was sold in 1995, the new ownership kept Jocketty in his job. His biggest move was hiring La Russa in 1996. The two men had worked together in Oakland.
La Russa would go on to be the winningest manager in the Cardinals history and a Hall of Famer.