Walsh home, Rothrock 3-hitter carry third seed Florida over Georgia 6-1 in Super Regional

May 23, 2025 at 5:51PM

GAINSVILLE, Fla. — Regan Walsh smashed a three-run home run in the first inning and Keagan Rothrock threw a two-hitter to carry third-seeded Florida to a 6-1 win in the opening game of the Gainsville NCAA Super Regional on Friday.

Game 2 in the best-of-3 series is Saturday morning as Florida tries to completely erase the memory of the last two times the teams met in a Super Regional, both at Florida. The underdog Bulldogs knocked off the overall top-seed in two games in 2016 and blanked the Gators twice in 2021.

Walsh's one-out drive, her 14th, to leftfield on a 3-2 pitch came after Randi Roelling (11-9) walked Taylor Shumaker and hit Jocelyn Erickson.

That was all Rothrock (15-5) needed. She took a no-hitter into the sixth, facing just one batter over the minimum. Emma Castorri doubled leading off the sixth, went to third on a single by Dallis Goodnight and scored on a throwing error by Erickson, the catcher, on a pickoff attempt. Rothrock struck out seven, walked two and hit one batter.

Florida's Ava Brown had a two-run home run, her in seventh in the last 11 games and 11th overall, and Kendra Falby had an RBI double in the fifth inning.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

