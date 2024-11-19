Wires

Walmart ratchets up sales and profits again with Americans eager to trim spending where they can

Walmart ratchets up sales and profits again with Americans eager to trim spending where they can.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 12:04PM

NEW YORK — Walmart ratchets up sales and profits again with Americans eager to trim spending where they can.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Russia's military says Ukraine fired 6 US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia's Bryansk region overnight

Russia's military says Ukraine fired 6 US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia's Bryansk region overnight.

Wires

Walmart ratchets up sales and profits again with Americans eager to trim spending where they can

Wires

Russian leader Putin signs a new doctrine that lowers the threshold for using nuclear weapons