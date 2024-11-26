Wires

Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 26, 2024 at 1:29AM

NEW YORK — Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Wires

White Florida woman is sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a Black neighbor amid a lengthy dispute

Wires

Judge grants request from prosecutors to dismiss election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump