Wires

Wally Amos, of cookie fame, has died in Hawaii. He was 88

Wally Amos, of cookie fame, has died in Hawaii. He was 88.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 15, 2024 at 12:08AM

HONOLULU — Wally Amos, of cookie fame, has died in Hawaii. He was 88.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Gena Rowlands, acclaimed star of 'Gloria,' 'Faces' and 'The Notebook,' dies at 94, representatives for her son say

Gena Rowlands, acclaimed star of 'Gloria,' 'Faces' and 'The Notebook,' dies at 94, representatives for her son say.

Wires

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has resigned, announcing her decision in an email

Wires

Wally Amos, of cookie fame, has died in Hawaii. He was 88