Brainerd area: Area lakes are producing a good walleye bite in shallow waters. During the day, walleyes are being found in depths of 9 to 12 feet. After sunset, they are getting caught in shallower depths. Northerns are being caught in slightly deeper depths than the walleyes. Crappies are biting, especially in back-water areas with soft bottoms.

Lake Mille Lacs: Anglers have reported that the lake had a very solid opener. Anglers had a lot of success finding walleyes in depths of 9 to 12 feet. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the lake's regulations this year include: one walleye between 21 and 23 inches in length or more than 28 inches may be kept; and all northern pike longer than 30 inches and all bass over 17 inches in length must be released.

Lake of the Woods: Sauger and walleye fishing have been good on the south end of the lake and in the Rainy River. Northerns have been active, especially in the back bays and near the shoreline structure. Walleye fishing has been very good at the Northwest Angle.

Leech Lake: Walleyes are being caught in depths of 5 to 12 feet near rocky shorelines and weed-to-sand transition areas. Anglers have been successful on sunny days with calm winds. The panfish bite has been good, especially in their usual spring areas. Crappies, perch and sunfish are being found near new-growth cabbage bids.

Park Rapids area: Walleye fishing has started slowly on area lakes, but anglers are having success finding crappies and northern, especially in the shallows. Both largemouth and smallmouth bass have been very active and, starting on Saturday, can be kept instead of catch-and-release.

Lake Minnetonka: According to Wayzata Bait and Tackle, the lake's temperatures have warmed up quickly and the fishing has been good. As of Wednesday, the water temperature had reached 65. Walleyes are still in the shallows and are being caught in depths of 9 to 12 feet. The bite has been good in the west channels, especially in evening hours. Crappies and sunfish are biting.