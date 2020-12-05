SAN ANTONIO — Keaton Wallace had 19 points and Jhivvan Jackson added 18 as UTSA routed Sul Ross State 91-62 on Friday night.

Eric Parrish added 14 points and Erik Czumbel had 10 for UTSA (2-2).

Omar Boone had 17 points for the Lobos. Tristen Licon added 16 points and Caelyb Kerley had 10 points.