Wires

Wall Street climbs for a 9th straight day, reclaiming the ground it lost since Trump escalated his trade war

Wall Street climbs for a 9th straight day, reclaiming the ground it lost since Trump escalated his trade war.

The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 8:01PM

NEW YORK — Wall Street climbs for a 9th straight day, reclaiming the ground it lost since Trump escalated his trade war.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Wall Street climbs for a 9th straight day, reclaiming the ground it lost since Trump escalated his trade war

Wall Street climbs for a 9th straight day, reclaiming the ground it lost since Trump escalated his trade war.

Wires

Illinois man sentenced to 53 years in prison for hate crime, murder of 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy

Wires

Idaho police say 7 people are dead after pickup and tour van collide near Yellowstone National Park