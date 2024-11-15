Wires

Walkout at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas marks first open-ended strike in over 20 years for Nevada's largest labor union

Walkout at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas marks first open-ended strike in over 20 years for Nevada's largest labor union.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 15, 2024 at 1:08PM

LAS VEGAS — Walkout at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas marks first open-ended strike in over 20 years for Nevada's largest labor union.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Retail sales up solidly in October as Americans showed continued willingness to spend

Retail sales up solidly in October as Americans showed continued willingness to spend.

Wires

A French student detained in Tunisia returns to Paris after weeks of top-level diplomatic discussions

Wires

Walkout at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas marks first open-ended strike in over 20 years for Nevada's largest labor union