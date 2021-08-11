INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Chavis hit a two-run, walkoff homer with two out in the ninth inning as the Indianapolis Indians edged the St. Paul Saints 9-8 on Tuesday night in the opener of their six-game series.

It was the fourth lead change in the game. Tomas Telis' RBI single in the eighth had put the Saints ahead 8-7.

The Saints took a 4-2 lead in the fourth on Gilberto Celestino's two-run homer and Ben Rortvedt's solo shot. Nick Gordon had an RBI single for the Saints in the fifth.

The visitors tied the score at 7-7 in the seventh. Gordon had another RBI single and, with the bases loaded, Celestino walked and Rortvedt was hit by a pitch.

Ka'ai Tom hit a two-run homer for Indianapolis, which has won five games in a row.

