MADISON, Wis. — Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's son has joined GOP gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Kleefisch's campaign.
Kleefisch announced Tuesday that Alex Walker will serve as the campaign's political director. Alex Walker has worked as Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil's campaign manager and on former Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir's failed U.S. Senate run.
He made headlines in 2017 when he was caught using a state van to move a friend into a Madison apartment. He reimbursed the state $25.
