Walker's clutch hits help Cardinals overcome fielding gaffes in 6-5 win over Arizona

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Walker had two hits and drove in three runs, rebounding from a critical fielding gaffe with an RBI single that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 win Saturday over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
After his failed sliding attempt to catch Josh Naylor's two-run triple in the eighth allowed Arizona to rally into the lead, Walker delivered the winning run with an RBI single off Justin Martinez (1-2) in the bottom half of the inning.
The Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight game. St. Louis has won 15 of 19.
Geraldo Perdomo and Eugenio Suárez raced around to tie the game 4-4 when Naylor's line drive bounced in front of Walker and rolled to the wall. Naylor then scored when Grichuk's pop-up fell in shallow center for a double.
Ryan Helsley (2-0) was credited with the win for a scoreless ninth. He struck out Suárez with runners on second and third to end the game.
Matthew Liberatore allowed six hits and one run, on Grichuk's leadoff home run in the fifth. Liberatore struck out six Diamondbacks and didn't walk anyone, a hallmark of his strong start to 2025.
Arizona starter Merrill Kelly gave up four runs on six hits while striking out five. His only walk preceded Walker's two-dun double that ended his outing with no outs in the seventh.
