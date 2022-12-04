BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jordan Walker's 30 points led UAB over South Alabama 76-68 on Sunday.
Walker added eight assists and three steals for the Blazers (7-1). KJ Buffen scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. The Blazers picked up their sixth straight win.
The Jaguars (3-6) were led by Greg Parham, who posted 30 points. Isaiah Moore added 19 points for South Alabama. In addition, Owen White finished with 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
