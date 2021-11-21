DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A.J. Walker had 27 points as Air Force led wire-to-wire and beat Holy Cross 72-53 at the Sunshine Jam on Saturday, advancing to the championship game.

Joseph Octave had 12 points for Air Force (3-1). Jake Heidbreder added 11 points. Ethan Taylor had 11 points and six assists.

Kyrell Luc had 15 points for the Crusaders (1-3). Gerrale Gates added 14 points and eight rebounds. Louth-M Coulibaly had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Bo Montgomery, whose 13.0 points per game ranked second on the Crusaders, made one basket for two points.

