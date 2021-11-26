LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Jordan Walker had a career-high 26 points as UAB defeated New Mexico 86-73 in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.
Walker hit four 3-pointers and added six assists.
Tavin Lovan had 12 points for UAB (5-1). Trey Jemison added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 26 points for the Lobos (4-2). Javonte Johnson added 13 points. Jaelen House had 12 points.
