DENTON, Texas — Jordan Walker had 17 points as UAB topped North Texas 69-63 on Thursday night.
Trey Jemison had 14 points for UAB (13-3, 3-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive win. KJ Buffen added 13 points. Quan Jackson had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Mardrez McBride had 17 points for the Mean Green (8-4, 1-1), whose six-game win streak ended. Tylor Perry added 15 points. Thomas Bell had 10 points and five assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Maryland faces tough test vs No. 23 Wisconsin
No. 23 Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1) vs. Maryland (8-6, 0-3)
Sports
Oakland looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee
Milwaukee (5-10, 3-3) vs. Oakland (10-4, 4-0)
Sports
Larry Stone: Sue Bird brightens another dreary Seattle winter day by announcing she will play for Storm in 2022
One of these years — theoretically — Sue Bird is going to decide her body can no longer withstand the rigors of a WNBA season. Or it may be that she will grow weary of having to summon the mental strength through the grind that has made her among the most cerebral players the sport has seen.
Sports
Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month
Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules.
Sports
Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Washington
Washington Capitals (20-7-8, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-10-2, fourth in the Central)