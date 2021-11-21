DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A.J. Walker had 22 points to earn MVP honors as Air Force defeated Bethune-Cookman 73-65 on Sunday to win the Sunshine Slam bracket 1.
Joseph Octave had 14 points and six rebounds for Air Force (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Jake Heidbreder added 13 points. Ethan Taylor had 13 points.
Dylan Robertson had 13 points and three blocks for the Wildcats (1-4). Mikey West added 13 points. Damani McEntire had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Given opportunity to play, Jordie Benn makes an impact
Idle as a healthy scratch for 10 games, Wild defenseman Jordie Benn factored into the Wild's 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning on Sunday by setting up the team's first of two game-tying goals.
Sports
Carlson's 15 points, 13 boards help Utah beat Tulsa 72-58
Branden Carlson had 15 points and 13 rebounds, David Jenkins Jr. hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Utah beat Tulsa 72-58 on Sunday to win Bracket 1 at the Sunshine Slam.
Sports
Florida Gulf Coast beats Eckerd College 99-59
Dakota Rivers and Zach Anderson scored 15 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast routed Eckerd College 99-59 on Sunday night.
Sports
Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge
One swing, two words and three seconds of a video was all it took from Tiger Woods to get everyone talking Sunday about his future on the golf course.
Sports
Hamilton wins in Qatar, slices into Verstappen points lead
Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory Sunday in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix to earn back-to-back wins and chip away at Max Verstappen's points advantage.