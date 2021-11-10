BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jordan Walker and Quan Jackson scored 19 points apiece as UAB rolled past UNC Asheville 102-77 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Tavin Lovan and Michael Ertel each added 13 points for the Blazers. KJ Buffen chipped in 11.
LJ Thorpe had 16 points for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember added 14 points and Tajion Jones had 10 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights
